WWD announced the finalists for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Award.

The finalists are:

Flora Gill and Alexa Adams of Ohne Titel; Natalie Chanin of Alabama Chanin; Patrik Ervell, Sophie Theallet, Waris Ahluwalia of House of Waris, Wayne Lee of Wayne, George Esquivel of Esquivel Shoes, Gary Graham, Monique Péan, and Simon Spurr of Spurr.

The winner, who will be announced on Nov. 16, will receive a cash prize as well as a mentorship program with fashion industry leaders. Last year’s winner was Alexander Wang. Others include Rogan Gregory of Rogan, Doo-Ri Chung, Trovata and Proenza Schouler’s Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough.

This is the foremost prize for young designers in the industry. We can’t wait to hear more about each of these talents in the coming months.