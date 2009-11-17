CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Award Winner Sophie Theallet – What You Need to Know

This year’s CFDA winner at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund dinner Monday night went to none other than designer Sophie Theallet. Last year’s winner of the award was Alexander Wang, so if you don’t know Sophie, you probably should. Here’s a rundown.

French-born Theallet is now living in Brooklyn, and is one of the lucky designers to have dressed first Lady Michelle Obama. Her elegant flowing dresses and luxurious fabrics are a far cry from former CFDA winner Alex Wang, concentrating on smocking and pleating – the feminine side of womenswear rather than the exposed zippers and rock and roll sex that Wang does. “I try to make beautiful and functional clothes that a woman can work and travel in,” Theallet has said, after her Spring ’10 show.

She has worked under Jean Paul Gaultier, Azzedine Alaia (yum), where she learned directly under the famed couturier. She seeks her inspirations in Coco Chanel, Madeleine Vionnet, and Jeanne Lanvin.

You’ve come a long way, Sophie. We can’t wait to see what you’ll do next. Below are a few of our favorite looks from her last collection.