CFDA’s New Class

The CFDA has inducted its latest class of members, and the list includes pretty much everyone you would expect. The 31 new members include all-star young designers Alexander Wang, Jason Wu, Chris Benz, Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen of The Row, and Maria Pinto.

As President, Diane von Furstenberg has made a point of inducting larger groups of around 30 as opposed to 15.

Of von Furstenberg, CFDA Executive Director Steven Kolb said, “Diane’s whole approach to fashion and design is inclusiveness. She always refers to the CFDA as her extended family.”

New inductee Alexander Wang has another reason to be excited. The designer was nominated for the Swiss Textile Award. Last year, Laura and Kate Mulleavy of Rodarte were the first American designers to take home the 100,000 euro prize.

The other nominees are Thakoon Panichgul, Ohne Titel, Erdem, Alexis Mabille, and Peter Pilotto.

