CFDA Winners’ Hotly Anticipated Designs For Gap Revealed

It’s that time of year again, and perhaps the only time of year when Gap garners this much buzz. You got it, the winners of this year’s CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund competition will debut their for-Gap-only designs, this time at a pop-up shop at the Gaps concept store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, according to WWD. The mega retailer has been supporting the fund for the past four years.

The current wave of talented designers to see their wares go mass includes eco-friendly jewelry guru, Monique Pan, menswear enthusiast Patrik Ervell and purveyor of feminine finery, Sophie Theallet. They’re in good company with past victors Alexander Wang, Phillip Lim and Vena Cava, amongst others, of course.

I think its really cool that there are three [collections] covering mens, womens and jewelry, Patrick Robinson, executive vice president of design for Gap told the trade mag. I love the idea of bringing these brilliant designers to a wider audience.”

All took a classic Gap-friendly approach to their work, which will be for sale starting today.

The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund was established in 2003 to help support young, emerging American fashion designers. The CFDA’s choice for top designer walks with a $200,000 cash prize, while the runners up get a not-too-paltry 50K. The award also includes mentorship from key industry insiders.

