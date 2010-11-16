CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Winners!

Photo: Gary Gershoff, Getty Images

Last night, the biggest names in fashion and Hollywood gathered at Skylight Soho for a dinner to honor the ten finalists for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. In a surprise twist announced by CFDA president Diane von Furstenberg just before the winners took the stage, the grand prize was upped to $300,000 from $100,000 in previous years and the two runners up would each receive $100,000. With greats like Karl Lagerfeld, Francisco Costa and Carolina Herrera looking on, Billy Reid was named the winner of the cash prize and mentorship that the fund provides.

Although Reid isn’t exactly an emerging talent he’s worked in the industry for over a decade he follows in the footsteps of Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, Alexander Wang and Rogan Gregory, all previous CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund recipients. Jewelry designer Eddie Borgo and womenswear designer Prabal Gurung were both named the runners-up.

If you’re anything like me and were trying to follow all of the CFDA action via live-tweets, you might have noticed that the winners were revealed on Twitter a good hour before the honors were actually given out. The tweets in question have since been removed (at least some of them), but here are responses to the scandal from some of our favorite tweeters.