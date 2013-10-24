See Diane Kruger, Victoria Beckham, More at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show

Held at the swanky Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, the presentation provided a unique opportunity for some of America’s most promising design talents to be meet influential personalities in fashion, entertainment, and media. CFDA Presidenttogether with,andof Vogue, andtheFounder and CEO of YOOX, Group, played host to a slew of sartorial A-listers, including:and many, many moreVogue editrixwas there, of course, and even posed for a photo with “Girls” creator and starwho’s rumored to be a future Vogue cover star.