See Diane Kruger, Victoria Beckham, More at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show

Since 2004, the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund has been awarding young, talented American designers with seed money to jumpstart their businesses. (The Fund has a great track record for talent—the first recipients of the prize were Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough of Proenza Schouler.) The prestigious prize not only earns the winner a coveted spot on the fashion map, but gives them $300,000 to invest in their label, as well as a yearlong mentorship with an industry veteran to help take their business to the next level. To celebrate this year’s 10 Fashion Fund finalists, the CFDA and Vogue teamed up to present a fashion show in Los Angeles that highlighted looks from all 10 of the designers.
Held at the swanky Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, the presentation provided a unique opportunity for some of America’s most promising design talents to be meet influential personalities in fashion, entertainment, and media. CFDA President, Diane von Furstenberg, together with, Mark Holgate and Lisa Love of Vogue, and Federico Marchetti, the Founder and CEO of YOOX, Group, played host to a slew of sartorial A-listers, including: Diane Kruger, Victoria Beckham, Franca Sozzani, Rachel Zoe, Garance Doré, Maria Sharapova, Jessica Paré, Rachel Bilson, and many, many more. Vogue editrix Anna Wintour was there, of course, and even posed for a photo with “Girls” creator and star Lena Dunham, who’s rumored to be a future Vogue cover star.
Best of all, you can be a part of the fanfare! Starting now, customers can go thecorner.com, the exclusive online retail partner for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, and purchase items from the finalists’ collections.
Before you look through the photo gallery above to see some of the amazing outfits from yesterday’s event, here’s a list of this year’s finalists:
Juan Carlos Obando
Marc Alary, Marc Alary Jewelry
Misha Nonoo, Nonoo
Shimon Ovadia and Ariel Ovadia, OVADIA & SONS
Jason Jones, Parabellum
Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne, Public School
Tim Coppens
Todd Snyder
Ryan Lobo and Ramon Martin, Tome
Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard, Veronica Beard