See Diane Kruger, Victoria Beckham, More at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show

Valeria Nekhim
by
Since 2004, the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund has been awarding young, talented American designers with seed money to jumpstart their businesses. (The Fund has a great track record for talent—the first recipients of the prize were Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough of Proenza Schouler.) The prestigious prize not only earns the winner a coveted spot on the fashion map, but gives them $300,000 to invest in their label, as well as a yearlong mentorship with an industry veteran to help take their business to the next level. To celebrate this year’s 10 Fashion Fund finalists, the CFDA and Vogue teamed up to present a fashion show in Los Angeles that highlighted looks from all 10 of the designers.
Held at the swanky Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, the presentation provided a unique opportunity for some of America’s most promising design talents to be meet influential personalities in fashion, entertainment, and media. CFDA President, Diane von Furstenberg, together with, Mark Holgate and Lisa Love of Vogue, and Federico Marchetti, the Founder and CEO of YOOX, Group, played host to a slew of sartorial A-listers, including: Diane KrugerVictoria Beckham, Franca SozzaniRachel Zoe, Garance Doré, Maria Sharapova, Jessica Paré, Rachel Bilson, and many, many more. Vogue editrix Anna Wintour was there, of course, and even posed for a photo with “Girls” creator and star Lena Dunham, who’s rumored to be a future Vogue cover star.
Best of all, you can be a part of the fanfare! Starting now, customers can go thecorner.com, the exclusive online retail partner for the  CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, and purchase items from the finalists’ collections.
Before you look through the photo gallery above to see some of the amazing outfits from yesterday’s event, here’s a list of this year’s finalists:
Juan Carlos Obando

Marc Alary, Marc Alary Jewelry

Misha Nonoo, Nonoo

Shimon Ovadia and Ariel Ovadia, OVADIA & SONS

Jason Jones, Parabellum

Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne, Public School

Tim Coppens

Todd Snyder

Ryan Lobo and Ramon Martin, Tome

Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard, Veronica Beard

1 of 12

Diane Kruger wears Cushnie Et Ochs to the 2013 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Event at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. 

Photo: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Victoria Beckham in Victoria Beckham, attends the 2013 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Event at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. 

Photo: Donato Sardella/WireImage

Jessica Paré attends the 2013 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Event at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. 

Photo: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Camilla Belle wears Ralph Lauren to the 2013 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Event at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. 

Photo: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Lea Michele wears Calvin Klein to the 2013 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Event at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. 

Photo: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Rachel Bilson, in Isabel Marant, attends the 2013 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Event at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. 

Photo: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Krysten Ritter wears Thakoon to the 2013 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Event at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Photo: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Emmy Rossum, in Oscar de la Renta, attends the 2013 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Event at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. 

Photo: Donato Sardella/WireImage

Bellamy Young attends the 2013 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Event at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. 

Photo: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Lizzy Caplan and Caitlin FitzGerald attend the 2013 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Event at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. 

Photo: Donato Sardella/WireImage

Lena Dunham, in Reed Krakoff, and Anna Wintour attend the 2013 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Event at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. 

Photo: Donato Sardella/WireImage

Rachel Zoe and John Demsey attend the 2013 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Event at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Photo: Donato Sardella/WireImage

