CFDA Trend: Celebs Suited Up For The Awards Ceremony

So, if I were a fashion bigwig who was invited to attend the CFDA awards, my first thought would certainly be, “Which designer am I going to start begging for a gown? Prabal? Oscar?” Walking the red carpet at such a glamorous event would be such an easy excuse to wear a beautiful dress, but last night, a number of the attendees (and honorees) opted to go the menswear route, and rocked the suiting trend that was so popular for Spring 2011.

Cline’s Phoebe Philo, Teen Vogue‘s newest intern Shenae Grimes, Leelee Sobieski and Kirsten Dunst all donned tuxdeo-inspired looks, similar to those shown on the runways at Michael Kors, Jason Wu, Prabal Gurung and YSL. All of the ladies are absolutely lovely in their perfectly tailored trousers and jacketsminus Shenae who paired her pants with a playful corsetbut Phoebe and Leelee look particularly perfect, don’t you think?

What do you think of this CFDA red carpet trend? Do you prefer this garon-inspired look to a ballgown?