Talking Personal Style With CFDA President Steven Kolb

Photo: Adam Katz Sinding

CFDA CEO Steven Kolb may seem unassuming at first glance (he’s often spotted wearing a sporty backpack to Fashion Week with a crisp suit), but he’s one of the city’s most influential people when it comes to the fashion industry. Alongside president Diane von Furstenberg, the CFDA provides support and resources for hundreds of American designers, not to mention working to strengthen New York Fashion Week. Read ahead to find out about his views on New York style and how it influences his own, what his fall style staples are, and what the CFDA has been up to.

What excites you about fashion right now?

What excites me about fashion right now for fall is particularly American fashion. American menswear continues to rival European counterparts and gets stronger and stronger in overall aesthetic.

What does New York style mean to you?

It is a place to be who you are.

How does the city influence your style?

I like urban tech gear that is functional and stylish – a favorite is Isaora.

What upcoming projects are you promoting/working on the fall/winter?

CFDA will continue to put programs in place to strengthen New York Fashion Week.

What is the most recent thing you bought?

Socks from J Crew, they’re the best price—and quirky.

What’s your fall fashion staple?

These shoes that I’m wearing. They are the Public School Jordan x Nike collaboration. There aren’t that many but I happened to score a pair.

What’s your number one style rule or tip?

Be who you are.

What’s your favorite form of social media?

Instagram for sure. I use Twitter if I have a fun random thought and I use Facebook to keep my mother informed, but I definitely use Instagram the most. I like to use multiple filters. I will do the photography in a photo app, filter it and manipulate it, and then filter it again. I really like black and white because it feels very nostalgic. I just posted a picture of my dog looking out the window this morning.