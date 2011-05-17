CFDA Portrait Sneak Peek: Anja, Freja & A Bit of Alex Wang

The 2011 CFDA Awards are almost herethey’re going down on June 6 and will be hosted by Anderson Cooperand we’ve got a little preview that should help you get excited. Every year, the nominees have fancy portraits taken of themselves with models and their muses for a journal that accompanies the ceremony, and the council tapped famed photographers Inez and Vinoodh for this year’s edition.

Luckily for us, the duo recently launched a Tumblr and a Twitter, and they’ve been posting outtakes of the CFDA shoots as they happen! Last week, they let it slip that Doutzen Kroes, Arizona Muse and Natasha Poly were shooting in their studio, and they even released a few behind-the-scenes photos, including one of Raquel Zimmermann in Alexander Wang mink sunglasses and another of Isabeli Fontana in a pair of gigantic Pamela Love cuffs.

Click through to see the CFDA portrait sneak peek!

Photos: Inez and Vinoodh Tumblr via Modelinia