The CFDA’s New Members: See What Big Names Made The List

The Council of Fashion Designers of America just announced their 32 newly-inducted members, and some of fashion’s favorite current names made the list! The new kids in the club—which include much-loved Dannijo jewelry designers Danielle and Jodie Snyder, and former “Project Runway” winner turned successful designer Christian Siriano—brings the organization’s total number of members to 454.

Other newbies include jewelry’s two most famous Jennifers: Jennifer Fisher and Jennifer Meyer, as well as another less buzzy jewelry designer, Lulu Frost’s Lisa Salzer. The rest of the inductees run the designer gamut from shoes to menswear to couture to accessories.

Click through the gallery above to see the rest of our favorite faces, and head to CFDA.com to see the full list!

