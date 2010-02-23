CFDA Invites Bloggers to Vote for the First Time

Ballots have been sent out for the CFDA Fashion Award, and this year more than just the average CFDA members, editors, retailers and stylists have a say in who’s who. Bloggers like Tavi Gevinson (of Style Rookie)and Bryanboy will influence the poll votes, due on March 12. We say, more power to the bloggers!

The winners will be revealed on March 17 at a cocktail party hosted by Nadja Swarovski and CFDA president Diane von Furstenberg. The actual 2010 CFDA Fashion Awards is scheduled to take place on June 7 at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall. We’re excited to hear the news, but most importantly, we can’t wait to see the social media tastemakers gathered in one venue to celebrate the new batch of talent that will be named by the CFDA.

