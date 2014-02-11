CFDA Incubator Show Offers a Peek at Fashion’s Next Big Designers (and It’s Open to the Public!)

In a city like New York, which is packed with legions of talented upstart designers and hosts more than 300 fashion shows each season as part of New York Fashion Week, it can be dizzying to try to sift through all the bustle and chatter to find the next big thing in fashion.

A great place to start, however, is the CFDA Fashion Incubator Program, which has nurtured promising young talent since it was first launched in 2010. Every two years, the CFDA selects 10 up-and-coming designers, offering them low-cost studio space in the heart of the Garment District, business mentoring, and networking opportunities to advance their careers.

In a nutshell, it’s one of the best launch pads any designer could ask for—so it’s safe to say that the CFDA is pretty selective with its roster. The proof of the program’s success is in its alums, which include Prabal Gurung, Sophie Theallet, and Waris Ahluwalia.

So if you’re on the hunt for fashion’s next big thing, look no further than this year’s Incubator roster, which includes Ari Dein, Burkman Bros, Daniel Vosovic, Emanuela Duca, Isaora, Jonathan Simkhai, NUMBER: Lab, Reece Hudson, Timo Weiland, and Whit.

Normally, you’d have to be a fashion editor, buyer, or all-around insider to get to visit these designers’ studios during Fashion Week, but this year, powerhouse publicity firm KCD has teamed up with the CFDA to give the Incubator designers a (way) bigger platform.

Starting today (Tuesday) at 10 a.m. EST, all 10 of the Incubator designers will be debuting their latest collections on DigitalFashionShows.com, an website created by KCD Digital to serve as a high-gloss digital showcase for designer collections. What’s more, it’s open to the public!

To get a sneak peek at the faces behind the labels in this year’s Incubator program, check out the—seriously adorable—video they put together below, and then head over to DigitalFashionShows.com to get an up-close look at the new collections. Memorize these names, people—you’ll be seeing a lot more of them in the future.