Meet the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Finalists: Suno, Tabitha Simmons, More

The summer may be the slow season when it comes to news, but the CFDA has managed to announce some big news over the past few weeks. First, there was their new collaboration with Target and Neiman Marcus for a holiday collection, and now the organization has, in partnership with Vogue, announced the latest round of finalists for the coveted CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund.

There’s a pleasant mix of new and familiar faces this year, alongside names like Tabitha Simmons and Suno, both of whom have earned other nominations and prizes in the past.

This year, each finalist will produce exclusive items for Tiffany & Co. (released in October) and, if selected as a winner, will score $300,000 and a mentorship from an industry expert. As if that wasn’t enough motivation, a fashion show at the Chateau Marmont will display the winner’s designs as well. If you ask us, that’s enough to get anyone’s blood pumping.

Read on to learn more about this year’s finalists are!