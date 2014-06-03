StyleCaster
30 Must-See Looks From the CFDA Awards

Kristen Bousquet
by
Last night the 2014 CFDA fashion awards at took place at Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center in the heart of New York City. Apart from industry insiders, top celebrities like Lupita Nyong’o and Blake Lively came dressed to the nines to see who would win awards at the annual fashion spectacle.

Rihanna obviously stole the show when she took the stage in a custom Adam Selman dress that left nothing to the imagination since it clearly displayed her breasts and butt covered by what was reportedly 216,000 Swarovski crystals.

Click through the slideshow to see all the looks from the CFDA Fashion Awards.

Rihanna

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen

Photo: Randy Brooke/Getty Images

Jenna Lyons

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Blake Lively

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Solange Knowles

Photo: Randy Brooke/Getty Images

Designer Christian Siriano and model Coco Rocha 

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson

Photo: Randy Brooke/Getty Images

Jaime King

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Models Tyson Beckford and Naomi Campbell

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Joan Smalls

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

Photo: Randy Brooke/Getty Images

Busy Philipps 

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Emmy Rossum

Photo: Randy Brooke/Getty Images

Chanel Iman

Photo: Randy Brooke/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

Photo: Randy Brooke/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sophia Bush

Photo: Randy Brooke/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

Photo: Randy Brooke/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Photo: Randy Brooke/Getty Images

Anna Wintour and Rihanna

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Jessica Stam

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Harley Viera-Newton

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Olivia Palermo

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dree Hemingway

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Models Karlie Kloss and Hanne Gaby Odiele

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Whitney Port

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Marion Cotillard

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Diane von Furstenberg

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

