30 Must-See Looks From the CFDA Awards

Last night the 2014 CFDA fashion awards at took place at Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center in the heart of New York City. Apart from industry insiders, top celebrities like Lupita Nyong’o and Blake Lively came dressed to the nines to see who would win awards at the annual fashion spectacle.

Rihanna obviously stole the show when she took the stage in a custom Adam Selman dress that left nothing to the imagination since it clearly displayed her breasts and butt covered by what was reportedly 216,000 Swarovski crystals.

