The Top Looks from the CFDA Awards Red Carpet

It’s CFDA Awards time! The fashion industry’s second-biggest red carpet of the year (sorry guys, it’s hard to compete with the Met Gala) promises models, designers, and celebrities galore—so once you’ve brushed up on your knowledge of the nominees, presenters, and performers, check back here to see what they all wore.

Keep in mind: this is the same awards show that blessed us with Rihanna‘s bedazzled naked dress two years ago, and the organizers have yet to announce who will receive this year’s Fashion Icon Awards—so really, anything could happen. Click through the gallery to see the best looks from the night.