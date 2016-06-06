The Top Looks from the CFDA Awards Red Carpet

It’s CFDA Awards time! The fashion industry’s second-biggest red carpet of the year (sorry guys, it’s hard to compete with the Met Gala) promises models, designers, and celebrities galore—so once you’ve brushed up on your knowledge of the nominees, presenters, and performers, check back here to see what they all wore.
Keep in mind: this is the same awards show that blessed us with Rihanna‘s bedazzled naked dress two years ago, and the organizers have yet to announce who will receive this year’s Fashion Icon Awards—so really, anything could happen. Click through the gallery to see the best looks from the night.
Ashley Olsen, Elizabeth Olsen, and Mary-Kate Olsen in The Row
Ciara in a Roberto Cavalli dress and Stuart Weitzman shoes
Claire Danes in Calvin Klein Collection and Eva Fehren jewelry
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Michael Kors
Riley Keough in Proenza Schouler
Karlie Kloss in a Rosie Assoulin gown and custom Swarovski Stuart Weitzman shoes
Naomi Campbell in custom Brandon Maxwell
Emily Ratajkowski in Jason Wu
Jasmine Tookes in Prabal Gurung
Adriana Lima in Marc Jacobs
Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer in Rebecca Minkoff
Jennifer Hudson in Prabal Gurung
Alexa Chung in Prabal Gurung
Gillian Jacobs in a Tanya Taylor dress and Delfina Delettrez jewelry
Joan Smalls in a Givenchy gown and Eddie Borgo jewelry
Jourdan Dunn in Jonathan Simkhai
Sarah Paulson in Altuzarra
Olivia Wilde in Rosie Assoulin
Alessandra Ambrosio in Michael Kors Collection
Zosia Mamet in an Edie Parker clutch and Gigi Burris headpiece
Anna Wintour and Bee Shaffer in Gucci
Shanina Shaik in Givenchy
Selma Blair in Christian Siriano
Michelle Ochs and Carly Cushnie in Cushnie et Ochs
Alicia Silverstone in Christian Siriano
Laverne Cox in Marc Bouwer
Josephine Skriver in Sachin & Babi
Coco Rocha in CO+CO by Coco Rocha
Lena Dunham in Creatures of the Wind and Irene Neuwirth
Lauren Conrad in LC Lauren Conrad
Mia Moretti in Alice + Olivia
Heidi Klum in a Roland Mouret dress and Olgana Paris shoes
Sofia Sanchez de Betak in Dannijo
Diane von Furstenberg and Steven Kolb
Ashley, Mary-Kate, and Elizabeth Olsen inside the ceremony with Perrier-Jouët
Jessica Chastain inside the ceremony with Perrier-Jouët
Ashley, Mary-Kate, and Elizabeth Olsen inside the ceremony with Perrier-Jouët
Vera Wang, Calvin Klein, and Donna Karan inside the ceremony with Perrier-Jouët
