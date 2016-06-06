StyleCaster
Share

The Top Looks from the CFDA Awards Red Carpet

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Top Looks from the CFDA Awards Red Carpet

by
The Top Looks from the CFDA Awards Red Carpet
63 Start slideshow

It’s CFDA Awards time! The fashion industry’s second-biggest red carpet of the year (sorry guys, it’s hard to compete with the Met Gala) promises models, designers, and celebrities galore—so once you’ve brushed up on your knowledge of the nominees, presenters, and performers, check back here to see what they all wore.

MORE: Everything You Need to Know About Tonight’s CFDA Awards

Keep in mind: this is the same awards show that blessed us with Rihanna‘s bedazzled naked dress two years ago, and the organizers have yet to announce who will receive this year’s Fashion Icon Awards—so really, anything could happen. Click through the gallery to see the best looks from the night.

MORE: See The Best Looks from the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Red Carpet

0 Thoughts?
1 of 63

Ashley Olsen, Elizabeth Olsen, and Mary-Kate Olsen in The Row

Photo: Getty Images

Ciara in a Roberto Cavalli dress and Stuart Weitzman shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst in Rodarte

Photo: Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

Photo: Getty Images

Claire Danes in Calvin Klein Collection and Eva Fehren jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Michael Kors

Photo: Getty Images

Tilda Swinton

Photo: Getty Images

Riley Keough in Proenza Schouler

Photo: Getty Images

Karlie Kloss in a Rosie Assoulin gown and custom Swarovski Stuart Weitzman shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Naomi Campbell in custom Brandon Maxwell

Photo: Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski in Jason Wu

Photo: Getty Images

Jasmine Tookes in Prabal Gurung

Photo: Getty Images

Hari Nef in Gucci

Photo: Getty Images

Adriana Lima in Marc Jacobs

Photo: Getty Images

Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer in Rebecca Minkoff

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson in Prabal Gurung

Photo: Getty Images

Alexa Chung in Prabal Gurung

Photo: Getty Images

Gillian Jacobs in a Tanya Taylor dress and Delfina Delettrez jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Joan Smalls in a Givenchy gown and Eddie Borgo jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Jourdan Dunn in Jonathan Simkhai

Photo: Getty Images

Martha Hunt in DVF

Photo: Getty Images

Sarah Paulson in Altuzarra

Photo: Getty Images

Olivia Wilde in Rosie Assoulin

Photo: Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio in Michael Kors Collection

Photo: Getty Images

Zosia Mamet in an Edie Parker clutch and Gigi Burris headpiece

Photo: Getty Images

Christina Ricci in Coach

Photo: Getty Images

Anna Wintour and Bee Shaffer in Gucci

Photo: Getty Images

Shanina Shaik in Givenchy

Photo: Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

Photo: Getty Images

Selma Blair in Christian Siriano

Photo: Getty Images

Sara Sampaio in DVF

Photo: Getty Images

Doutzen Kroes

Photo: Getty Images

Michelle Ochs and Carly Cushnie in Cushnie et Ochs

Photo: Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone in Christian Siriano

Photo: Getty Images

Laverne Cox in Marc Bouwer

Photo: Getty Images

Lion Babe in Adam Selman

Photo: Getty Images

Elsa Hosk in Naeem Khan

Photo: Getty Images

Josephine Skriver in Sachin & Babi

Photo: Getty Images

Coco Rocha in CO+CO by Coco Rocha

Photo: Getty Images

Lena Dunham in Creatures of the Wind and Irene Neuwirth

Photo: Getty Images

Vera Wang

Photo: Getty Images

Jessica Hart

Photo: Getty Images

Eva Chen

Photo: Getty Images

Irina Shayk in Nonoo

Photo: Getty Images

Alek Wek

Photo: Getty Images

Hanne Gaby Odiele

Photo: Getty Images

Gigi Burris

Photo: Getty Images

Emily Weiss

Photo: Getty Images

Constance Jablonski

Photo: Getty Images

Imaan Hammam in Coach

Photo: Getty Images

Soko in Gucci

Photo: Getty Images

Gabrielle Union

Photo: Getty Images

Lauren Conrad in LC Lauren Conrad

Photo: Getty Images

Mia Moretti in Alice + Olivia

Photo: Getty Images

Heidi Klum in a Roland Mouret dress and Olgana Paris shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Sofia Sanchez de Betak in Dannijo

Photo: Getty Images

Sophie Kennedy Clark

Photo: Getty Images

Betsey Johnson

Photo: Getty Images

Diane von Furstenberg and Steven Kolb

Photo: Getty Images

Ashley, Mary-Kate, and Elizabeth Olsen inside the ceremony with Perrier-Jouët

Photo: BFA

Jessica Chastain inside the ceremony with Perrier-Jouët

Photo: BFA

Ashley, Mary-Kate, and Elizabeth Olsen inside the ceremony with Perrier-Jouët

Photo: BFA

Vera Wang, Calvin Klein, and Donna Karan inside the ceremony with Perrier-Jouët

Photo: BFA

Next slideshow starts in 10s

#ChicEats: The Best Ice Cream Parlors Across the U.S.

#ChicEats: The Best Ice Cream Parlors Across the U.S.
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share