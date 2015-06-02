Every Must-See Look From the CFDA Awards

The annual CFDA Awards honor the very best in fashion, and while designers like Michael Kors, Marc Jacobs, and Joseph Altuzarra were pitted against each other in the “Womenswear Designer of the Year” category tonight at the awards–the real contest was undoubtedly on the red carpet.

From Kim Kardashian, stepping out for the first time at a big public event since announcing her second pregnancy wearing a body conscious Proenza Schouler Spring 2015 dress, to model of the moment Gigi Hadid in a flawless Michael Kors gold jumpsuit, to Jemima Kirke wowing in Rosie Assoulin, there was a lot of fashion on tonight’s red carpet to get excited about.

Click through the slideshow to see all the looks from this year’s CFDA Awards.