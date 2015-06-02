Every Must-See Look From the CFDA Awards

The annual CFDA Awards honor the very best in fashion, and while designers like Michael Kors, Marc Jacobs, and Joseph Altuzarra were pitted against each other in the “Womenswear Designer of the Year” category tonight at the awards–the real contest was undoubtedly on the red carpet.
From Kim Kardashian, stepping out for the first time at a big public event since announcing her second pregnancy wearing a body conscious Proenza Schouler Spring 2015 dress, to model of the moment Gigi Hadid in a flawless Michael Kors gold jumpsuit, to Jemima Kirke wowing in Rosie Assoulin, there was a lot of fashion on tonight’s red carpet to get excited about.
Kim Kardashian in Proenza Schouler and Kanye West.
Diane Kruger in Prabal Gurung.
Jemima Kirke in Rosie Assoulin.
Nina Dobrev in Lela Rose.
Karlie Kloss in Diane von Furstenberg.
Katie Holmes in Ralph Lauren.
Diane von Furstenberg in Diane von Furstenberg.
Coco Rocha in custom Banana Republic.
Juliette Lewis in Christian Siriano.
Rebecca Minkoff and blogger Chiara Ferragni in Rebecca Minkoff.
Gigi Hadid in Michael Kors.
January Jones in J.Mendel.
Hilary Rhoda in J.Mendel.
Bella Hadid in Misha Nonoo.
Janelle Monáe in Tadashi Shoji.
Liya Kebede in Joseph Altuzarra and Joseph Altuzarra.
Taraji P. Henson in Vera Wang.
Amanda Seyfried in Rodarte.
Alexander Wang and Anna Ewers in Alexander Wang.
Ashley Olsen, Aymeline Valade, and Mary-Kate Olsen.