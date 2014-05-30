Everything You Need to Know About Monday’s CFDA Awards

Back in March, the Council of Fashion Designers of America announced its annual nominees and honorees for the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards, and on Monday, June 2 the ceremony—the Oscars of fashion, according to some—will take place at New York City’s Lincoln Center, hosted by iconic director and screenwriter John Waters.
So far, it’s shaping up to be a star-studded event, as Rihanna is being honored with the CFDA Fashion Icon Award, Tom Ford will receive the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, and stylist and TV personality Brad Goreski will host the red carpet webcast.
MORE: 35 of Rihanna’s Most Provocative Instagram Pics
While the awards and the red carpet arrivals won’t be live-streamed in real time, you can watch the entire thing on Tuesday June 3 on the CFDA’s site.
If you simply can’t wait until Tuesday, check back here on Monday night to see who wore what and who emerged victorious, but in the meantime, refresh your memory with the full list of this year’s nominees and honorees below.
WOMENSWEAR DESIGNER OF THE YEAR
Alexander Wang
Joseph Altuzarra for Altuzarra
Marc Jacobs
MENSWEAR DESIGNER OF THE YEAR
Maxwell Osborne and Dao-Yi Chow for Public School
Marcus Wainwright and David Neville for Rag & Bone
Thom Browne
ACCESSORIES DESIGNER OF THE YEAR
Alexander Wang
Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough for Proenza Schouler
Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen for The Row
SWAROVSKI AWARD FOR WOMENSWEAR
Shane Gabier and Christopher Peters for Creatures of the Wind
Rosie Assoulin
Wes Gordon
SWAROVSKI AWARD FOR MENSWEAR
Tim Coppens
Todd Snyder
Shayne Oliver for Hood by Air
SWAROVSKI AWARD FOR ACCESSORIES
Irene Neuwirth
Jennifer Fisher
Marc Alary
GEOFFREY BEENE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Tom Ford
INTERNATIONAL AWARD
Raf Simons
THE MEDIA AWARD IN HONOR OF EUGENIA SHEPPARD
Paul Cavaco
THE FOUNDER’S AWARD IN HONOR OF ELEANOR LAMBERT
Bethann Hardison
BOARD OF DIRECTORS’ TRIBUTE
Ruth Finley