Everything You Need to Know About Monday’s CFDA Awards

Back in March, the Council of Fashion Designers of America announced its annual nominees and honorees for the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards, and on Monday, June 2 the ceremony—the Oscars of fashion, according to some—will take place at New York City’s Lincoln Center, hosted by iconic director and screenwriter John Waters.

So far, it’s shaping up to be a star-studded event, as Rihanna is being honored with the CFDA Fashion Icon Award, Tom Ford will receive the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, and stylist and TV personality Brad Goreski will host the red carpet webcast.

While the awards and the red carpet arrivals won’t be live-streamed in real time, you can watch the entire thing on Tuesday June 3 on the CFDA’s site.

If you simply can’t wait until Tuesday, check back here on Monday night to see who wore what and who emerged victorious, but in the meantime, refresh your memory with the full list of this year’s nominees and honorees below.

WOMENSWEAR DESIGNER OF THE YEAR

Alexander Wang

Joseph Altuzarra for Altuzarra

Marc Jacobs

MENSWEAR DESIGNER OF THE YEAR

Maxwell Osborne and Dao-Yi Chow for Public School

Marcus Wainwright and David Neville for Rag & Bone

Thom Browne

ACCESSORIES DESIGNER OF THE YEAR

Alexander Wang

Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough for Proenza Schouler

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen for The Row

SWAROVSKI AWARD FOR WOMENSWEAR

Shane Gabier and Christopher Peters for Creatures of the Wind

Rosie Assoulin

Wes Gordon

SWAROVSKI AWARD FOR MENSWEAR

Tim Coppens

Todd Snyder

Shayne Oliver for Hood by Air

SWAROVSKI AWARD FOR ACCESSORIES

Irene Neuwirth

Jennifer Fisher

Marc Alary

GEOFFREY BEENE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Tom Ford

INTERNATIONAL AWARD

Raf Simons

THE MEDIA AWARD IN HONOR OF EUGENIA SHEPPARD

Paul Cavaco

THE FOUNDER’S AWARD IN HONOR OF ELEANOR LAMBERT

Bethann Hardison

BOARD OF DIRECTORS’ TRIBUTE

Ruth Finley