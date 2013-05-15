Enter This Cool Contest For a Chance to Live Instagram The CFDA Fashion Awards

As a lead-up to the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s June 3 Fashion Awards in New York, the organization is hosting a contest on every fashion follower’s favorite social media app: Instagram!

They’re asking you to upload photos of outfits you created with designers that are, obviously, members of the CFDA. That means if you own anything by J.Crew (highlighted above), Rag & Bone, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, and pretty much every other brand name, you’re eligible!

Put together your own #ootd with any of the brands in the CFDA repertoire, Instagram it with the hashtag #CFDAready, and you’ll be entered to win the grand prize: the chance to “live Instagram” the CFDA Awards red carpet (which is always filled with fashion’s biggest names, like last year’s winners Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, Reed Krakoff, and Billy Reid). The winner will be chosen based on “creativity, overall quality, and topical relevance.”

Get your styling started now! And to score those creativity points, might we suggest combining the contest with other trending hashtags on Instagram, like our personal favorite: #ThrowbackThursday.

MORE: J.Crew’s Capsule Collection With The CFDA

