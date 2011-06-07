CFDA Awards 2011 Complete Winners List! Go Proenza Schouler!

You could look at the CFDA Awards as a popularity contest, another excuse to see pretty people all dressed up and/or as the one time of year that hardworking (and I mean hardworking) designers get their due praise and maybe even a Swarovski crystal encrusted trophy! All the fashion kids and honorary fashion kid/host of the evening’s affair, Anderson Copper came out to Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York for this year’s awards.
Lady Gaga is a fashion icon, officially, Marc Jacobs has achieved at least enough for a lifetime and and Proenza Schouler took home the award for Womenswear Designer of the Year. Below are the rest of the victorious, well dressed ones [remind yourself of the nominees, if you so please]!
And this year’s winners are . . . (nominees here):
Accessory Designer of the Year
Alexander Wang
Menswear Designer of the Year
Michael Bastian
Swarovski Award for Menswear
Robert Geller
Swarovski Award for Womenswear
Prabal Gurung
Swarovski Award for Accessories
Eddie Borgo
Womenswear Designer of the Year
Proenza Schouler
Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award
Marc Jacobs
CFDA Board of Directors Special Tribute
Arthur Elgort
Fashion Icon Award
Lady Gaga
Eugenia Sheppard Media Award
Hilary Alexander of The Telegraph
Eleanor Lambert Founders Award
Hal Rubenstein of InStyle
International Award
Phoebe Philo for Cline