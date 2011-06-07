CFDA Awards 2011 Complete Winners List! Go Proenza Schouler!

You could look at the CFDA Awards as a popularity contest, another excuse to see pretty people all dressed up and/or as the one time of year that hardworking (and I mean hardworking) designers get their due praise and maybe even a Swarovski crystal encrusted trophy! All the fashion kids and honorary fashion kid/host of the evening’s affair, Anderson Copper came out to Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York for this year’s awards.

Lady Gaga is a fashion icon, officially, Marc Jacobs has achieved at least enough for a lifetime and and Proenza Schouler took home the award for Womenswear Designer of the Year. Below are the rest of the victorious, well dressed ones [remind yourself of the nominees, if you so please]!

And this year’s winners are . . . (nominees here):

Accessory Designer of the Year

Alexander Wang

Menswear Designer of the Year

Michael Bastian

Swarovski Award for Menswear

Robert Geller

Swarovski Award for Womenswear

Prabal Gurung

Swarovski Award for Accessories

Eddie Borgo

Womenswear Designer of the Year

Proenza Schouler

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award

Marc Jacobs

CFDA Board of Directors Special Tribute

Arthur Elgort

Fashion Icon Award

Lady Gaga

Eugenia Sheppard Media Award

Hilary Alexander of The Telegraph

Eleanor Lambert Founders Award

Hal Rubenstein of InStyle

International Award

Phoebe Philo for Cline