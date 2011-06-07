CFDA Awards 2011 Fashion: 12 Most Stellar of the Night

Some kids are surely having a stellar morning after last night’s affair at Lincoln Center, if not a slightly blurry eyed one. Alexander Wang, Jack and Lazaro of Proenza Schouler, and Eddie Borgo are just some of the boys who went home with brand new CFDA trophies (sorry, girls, Lady Gaga and Hilary Alexander not withstanding, it was a fairly male dominated list of winners).

Sofia Coppola announced Marc Jacobs‘ award as his half-lifetime achievement, Anderson Cooper showed off some bebe modeling shots, DVF announced that the aforementioned Cooper had to leave to deal “with a Weiner problem” and Gaga relayed a story about her rat named “Black Jesus.” Who says fashion isn’t fun?

You know what’s really fun? Looking at what everyone wore. Click through for the best of the night.