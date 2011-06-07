CFDA Awards 2011 Fashion: 12 Most Stellar of the Night

Some kids are surely having a stellar morning after last night’s affair at Lincoln Center, if not a slightly blurry eyed one. Alexander Wang, Jack and Lazaro of Proenza Schouler, and Eddie Borgo are just some of the boys who went home with brand new CFDA trophies (sorry, girls, Lady Gaga and Hilary Alexander not withstanding, it was a fairly male dominated list of winners).
Sofia Coppola announced Marc Jacobs‘ award as his half-lifetime achievement, Anderson Cooper showed off some bebe modeling shots, DVF announced that the aforementioned Cooper had to leave to deal “with a Weiner problem” and Gaga relayed a story about her rat named “Black Jesus.” Who says fashion isn’t fun?
You know what’s really fun? Looking at what everyone wore. Click through for the best of the night.
Say what you will detractors, but this one is now officially a fashion icon with crystal boob covers. This Mugler is just...so her. I heart a blue hair moment, too.
Doutzen Kroes is only one of the many ladies in red in J.Mendel. It's simple, well draped and elegant.
Erin Fetherston looks utterly adorable in a ruffled blush hued mini of her own design.
Kirsten Dunst brought the menswear vibe in a navy suit by Patrick Ervell with contrasting lapel. It fits just perfectly and I dig a top knot.
Ashley and M-K both wore The Row including their new handbags! Sorry Prada. Although, M-K's gold jacket is not of her own design the overall look stays within the streamlined aesthetic of the brand. Ashley's icy blue strapless is also super lovely.
Alessandra also busted out the red, this one by Prabal Gurung. It also lets the color stand for itself, with lovely draping, and of course, it has Alessandra's bod going for it. The necklace is also awesome.
Liv Tyler wore a striped creation by two the evening's winners, Jack and Lazaro of Proenza Schouler. It's young, fun and definitely cool.
Chloë Sevigny is giving a sneak peek of her Resort Collection for Opening Ceremony. It's a bit avant garde with lazer cut leather but still, overall, amazing.
Leight Lezark got colorful in a yellow Helmut Lang gown. It's long and pretty and modern and I want it.
Karlie Kloss is the third lady in red, and she also rocked it in Jason Wu. It's super seventies and she looks ah-mazing.
Daphne Guinness always brings it and you have to appreciate a girl who appreciates drama. This Abed Mahfouz has a lot going on, what with black, silver, embroidery and a some layering, but it's utterly Daphne right down to those insane shoes.