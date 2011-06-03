CFDA Award Updates + A Highlights Reel with Alexa! [Video]

The CFDA Fashion Awards are sometimes referred to as the Oscars of Fashion (capital F), as is the Met Gala, and although the Met Gala is everything glamorous the West Coast could ever wish for, the ladder is more true, if not for the actual award giving taking place while wearing the fabulous dresses.

This year’s ceremony is looking promising if not just for the presenter pairings. WWD reports today that Sofia Coppola is presenting Marc Jacobs with the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, Jessica Alba will hand the Founders Award to Hal Rubenstein, and Grace Coddington is presenting Arthur Elgort with his Board of Directors’ Special Tribute Award.” Additionally, Karolina Kurkova is giving away the Swarovski Awards. In honor of the aforementioned Left Coast, there will also be some “conventional” celebrities in attendance to cheer on their fave red carpet designers, including Kirsten Dunst who is attending with Patrik Ervell, Ashley Greene as a guest of Michael Kors, Kerry Washington with Francisco Costa, Liv Tyler will get two dates in Jack and Lazaro and Chlo Sevigny will be hanging out with MAC.

Relive some of the magic past in honor of Monday’s future magic in the below compilation video, made in celebration of Swarovski’s 10th anniversary of working with the CFDA. As a person who cries when I see anyone live their dream come true, this kind of gets me (See, also: bows at the end of Broadway shows).