The CFDA Announces This Year’s Nominees

With the film industry’s awards season officially over, it’s time for the fashion kids to have some fun. The CFDA Awards won’t take place until June 7th– and we can’t wait to see the stunning ensembles that the sartorially blessed attendees will be wearing– but in the meantime, here are the nominees for the best of the best in fashion.
Womenswear Designer of the Year:
Donna Karan
Marc Jacobs
Alexander Wang
Menswear Designer of the Year:
Michael Bastian
Tom Ford
David Neville & Marcus Wainwright for Rag & Bone
Accessory Designer of the Year:
Alexis Bittar
Lazaro Hernandez & Jack McCollough for Proenza Schouler
Marc Jacobs
Swarovski Award for Womenswear:
Joseph Altuzarra
Jason Wu
Prabal Gurung
Swarovski Award for Menswear:
Richard Chai
Simon Spurr
Patrik Ervell
Swarovski Award for Accessories:
Alexander Wang
Dana Lorenz
Eddie Borgo
The Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award:
Michael Kors
The International Award:
Christopher Bailey for Burberry
Fashion Icon Award:
Iman
The Eugenia Sheppard Award:
Kim Hastreiter (Paper Magazine)
Eleanor Lambert Award:
Tonne Goodman (Vogue)
Board of Directors Special Tribute:
Alexander McQueen
It looks like Wang and Jacobs are the two stars of the year so far– with two nominations each– but who knows what will happen come award night. Perhaps we’ll do an NCAA style-bracket and bet on some of our favorites.
