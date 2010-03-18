The CFDA Announces This Year’s Nominees

With the film industry’s awards season officially over, it’s time for the fashion kids to have some fun. The CFDA Awards won’t take place until June 7th– and we can’t wait to see the stunning ensembles that the sartorially blessed attendees will be wearing– but in the meantime, here are the nominees for the best of the best in fashion.

Womenswear Designer of the Year:

Donna Karan

Marc Jacobs

Alexander Wang

Menswear Designer of the Year:

Michael Bastian

Tom Ford

David Neville & Marcus Wainwright for Rag & Bone

Accessory Designer of the Year:

Alexis Bittar

Lazaro Hernandez & Jack McCollough for Proenza Schouler

Marc Jacobs

Swarovski Award for Womenswear:

Joseph Altuzarra

Jason Wu

Prabal Gurung

Swarovski Award for Menswear:

Richard Chai

Simon Spurr

Patrik Ervell

Swarovski Award for Accessories:

Alexander Wang

Dana Lorenz

Eddie Borgo

The Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award:

Michael Kors

The International Award:

Christopher Bailey for Burberry

Fashion Icon Award:

Iman

The Eugenia Sheppard Award:

Kim Hastreiter (Paper Magazine)

Eleanor Lambert Award:

Tonne Goodman (Vogue)

Board of Directors Special Tribute:

Alexander McQueen

It looks like Wang and Jacobs are the two stars of the year so far– with two nominations each– but who knows what will happen come award night. Perhaps we’ll do an NCAA style-bracket and bet on some of our favorites.

