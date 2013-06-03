Who, What, Where, When: All The Details on Tonight’s CFDA Awards

Back in March, the Council of Fashion Designers of America announced its annual nominees and honorees for the 2013 CFDA Fashion Awards, and tonight, the ceremony—the Oscars of fashion, according to some—will take place at New York City’s Lincoln Center, hosted by Bravo’s Andy Cohen.
While the red carpet arrivals won’t be live-streamed (major bummer), you can catch the actual awards ceremony tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. EST on Style.com.
So far, it’s shaping up to be a star-studded event, with Hillary Clinton confirmed to present a special award to iconic designer Oscar de la Renta. Other confirmed presenters include actress and noted fashion fan Kerry Washington, Jessica Chastain, Ralph Lauren and Linda Evangelista.
We’ll also be live-tweeting the event tonight so you can find out who won in real time, as well as who wore what. In the meantime, refresh your memory with the full list of this year’s nominees and honorees:
Womenswear Designer of the Year
Marc Jacobs
Alexander Wang
Proenza Schouler (designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez)
Menswear Designer of the Year
Michael Bastian
Thom Browne
Duckie Brown by Steven Cox and Daniel Silver
Accessories Designer of the Year
Alexander Wang
Proenza Schouler
3.1 Phillip Lim by Phillip Lim
Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent (Womenswear)
Creatures of the Wind (designers Shane Gabier and Christopher Peters)
Cushnie et Ochs (designers Carly Cushnie and Michelle Ochs)
Suno (designers Erin Beatty and Max Osterweis)
Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent (Menswear)
Public School by Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne
Tim Coppens
Todd Snyder
Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent (Accessories)
Irene Neuwirth
Jennifer Meyer
Pamela Love
Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award
Vera Wang
CFDA International Award
Riccardo Tisci of Givenchy
CFDA Founders Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert
Oscar de la Renta
CFDA Media Award in Honor of Eugenia Sheppard
Tim Blanks, Style.com
Board of Directors Tribute Award
Costume designer Colleen Atwood