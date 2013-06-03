Who, What, Where, When: All The Details on Tonight’s CFDA Awards

Back in March, the Council of Fashion Designers of America announced its annual nominees and honorees for the 2013 CFDA Fashion Awards, and tonight, the ceremony—the Oscars of fashion, according to some—will take place at New York City’s Lincoln Center, hosted by Bravo’s Andy Cohen.

While the red carpet arrivals won’t be live-streamed (major bummer), you can catch the actual awards ceremony tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. EST on Style.com.

So far, it’s shaping up to be a star-studded event, with Hillary Clinton confirmed to present a special award to iconic designer Oscar de la Renta. Other confirmed presenters include actress and noted fashion fan Kerry Washington, Jessica Chastain, Ralph Lauren and Linda Evangelista.

We’ll also be live-tweeting the event tonight so you can find out who won in real time, as well as who wore what. In the meantime, refresh your memory with the full list of this year’s nominees and honorees:

Womenswear Designer of the Year

Marc Jacobs

Alexander Wang

Proenza Schouler (designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez)

Menswear Designer of the Year

Michael Bastian

Thom Browne

Duckie Brown by Steven Cox and Daniel Silver

Accessories Designer of the Year

Alexander Wang

Proenza Schouler

3.1 Phillip Lim by Phillip Lim

Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent (Womenswear)

Creatures of the Wind (designers Shane Gabier and Christopher Peters)

Cushnie et Ochs (designers Carly Cushnie and Michelle Ochs)

Suno (designers Erin Beatty and Max Osterweis)

Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent (Menswear)

Public School by Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne

Tim Coppens

Todd Snyder

Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent (Accessories)

Irene Neuwirth

Jennifer Meyer

Pamela Love

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award

Vera Wang

CFDA International Award

Riccardo Tisci of Givenchy

CFDA Founders Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

Oscar de la Renta

CFDA Media Award in Honor of Eugenia Sheppard

Tim Blanks, Style.com

Board of Directors Tribute Award

Costume designer Colleen Atwood

