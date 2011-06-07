CFDA After Party Shots! Kelly Cutrone’s Blind Item

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Learn about Madewell designer Kin Ying Lee’s obsession with denim. (The Cut)

Hussein Chalayan is dropping the Hussein and going just with the Chalayan for his brand name. How Madonna of him. (WWD)

Lauren Santo Domingo craved caviar when she was pregnant. Best thing I’ve ever heard. (WWD)

Check out some awesome CFDA after party shots. (Fashionologie)

Check out the Burberry Fall preview campaign. (FGR)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @bryanboy Is that what they call now? Celebrity seeding? Bombarding blogs with images of celebrities sporting wares? I mean, it’s hardly new.

RT @peoplesrev Here’s a tip – do not use us a reference when we fired you! Especially of you dress like a vampire and work in closets hmm, I wonder who that’s about?

RT @rag_bone r&b Sample Sale, Next Thursday June 16th at Chelsea Market in NYC http://twitpic.com/58btdw Please and thank you.

RT @nicolerichie Nicole Richie Tried driving with my seat low & way back, you know, to be cool. Now all I have to do is figure out how to reach the pedal #shortgirlproblem #cute