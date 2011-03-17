CFDA 2011: See What the Cool Kids Wore to be Nominated

It’s almost officially Spring and you know what that means the beginning of CFDA awards fever. For people who usually spend at least some of their time lending clothes and accessories for famous people to wear to award ceremonies, it’s their red carpet moment or the white marble floors of the Diane von Furstenberg studio moment, as the case may be.

The nominees were mostly the newer kids on the block, or, more to the point, the world since most are well under 30. We’ll have to wait until June 6 for the tux and gown show at the full awards ceremony, but in the meantime, get a glimpse of the mostly-denim clad fashion flock who made it out for the event and take a look at the full CFDA Nominations list in order to get fully informed.

All Photos: Billy Farrell Agency

