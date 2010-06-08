CFDA 2010 Fashion Awards: Marc Jacobs, Alexander Wang And Michael Kors Go Home Winners

Marc Jacobs may split his time in that romantic tryst of a city, Paris Paris, but the New York fashion word still loves him. The designer took home the CFDA Fashion Awards top honors last night winning Womenswear Designer of the Year.

Perhaps riffing off the curves ahead Fall 2010 theme behind Jacobs-designed Louis Vuitton, a very fit Jessica Biel presented the designer with the coveted prize. And in the veritable fashion Olympics ceremony, Hollywood and fashion mingled nicely cementing once again that celebrity-driven fashion trends are still king. CFDA president Diane von Furstenberg commented on the happy crowd: “Tonight is the night we designers and members of the industry salute our peers and celebrate their talents. We are a family.” The complete list of winners are…

Womenswear Designer of the Year: Marc Jacobs presented by Jessica Biel

Menswear Designer of the Year: David Neville & Marcus Wainwright for Rag & Bone, presented by Anthony Mackie

Accessory Designer of the Year: Alexis Bittar presented by Dakota Fanning

Swarovski Fashion Awards, all presented by Alexa Chung and Ed Westwick:

Womenswear: Jason Wu

Menswear: Richard Chai

Accessories: Alexander Wang

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award: Michael Kors, presented by Anna Wintour

Board of Directors Special Tribute Award: the late Alexander McQueen, presented by Sarah Jessica Parker

Fashion Icon Award: Iman presented by gal pal Isabella Rossellini

International Award: Christopher Bailey of Burberry, presented by Donna Karan

Eleanor Lambert Award: Tonne Goodman of Vogue, presented by Caroline Kennedy

Eugenia Sheppard Award for journalism: Kim Hastreiter, founding Editor and Publisher of Paper magazine, presented by Brooke Shields

L’Oreal Popular Vote Award: Ralph Lauren presented by Doutzen Kroes

