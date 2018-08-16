StyleCaster
Share

16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive than They Are

What's hot
StyleCaster

16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive than They Are

Lindsey Lanquist
by
16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive than They Are
16 Start slideshow
Photo: Allison Kahler.

Whenever I have a spare moment on the weekend, I like to pop inside a nearby Anthropologie store and peruse its kitchen section. I dream about owning all the stunning mugs, glasses and plates that line the store shelves, and for a moment, I even let myself believe I can—that is, until I see the cost. Then, reality sets in.

MORE: 19 of the Best Statement Rugs You Can Get on a Budget

No plate—no matter how beautiful—is worth $18, or $20, or $26. At least, not to me—and not at this moment in my life. But I have such a hard time resisting ceramic dinnerware with all its rich colors, artful glazes and hearty weight. I’d pick a heavy ceramic over a flimsy plastic any day; I just wouldn’t pick its price tag.

MORE: A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing

Thankfully, a few stores have come to my rescue, offering the best of both worlds: the quality of ceramic dinnerware and the affordability of plastic pieces. Stores like World Market, Etsy, Urban Outfitters and even West Elm currently offer ceramic dinnerware sets at killer price points—plates for as little as $9 and 12-piece sets for as little as $90. (Do the math—that’s $7.50 per piece.)

These brands are making it easier than ever to find ceramic plates, bowls and mugs that look like artisan treasures and flea market finds. And we’ve highlighted some of our favorites below.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 16
STYLECASTER | 16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
Reactive Glaze Serveware

I mean, can you stop staring at it? I can't.

Reactive glaze serveware, $34-49 at West Elm

Photo: West Elm.
STYLECASTER | 16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
Blush Spinwash Dinnerware Collection

Millennial pink plates are just the thing your kitchen needs, don't you think?

Blush spinwash dinnerware collection, $24-28 at World Market

Photo: World Market.
STYLECASTER | 16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
Terranea 12-Piece Dining Set

Subtly brushed with color.

Terranea 12-piece dining set, $89 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
Black Zen Dinnerware Collection

The sleekest way to serve up a meal.

Black Zen dinnerware collection, $20-40 at World Market

Photo: World Market.
STYLECASTER | 16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
Rockaway 12-Piece Dining Set

For the minimalist who still appreciates a little color.

Rockaway 12-piece dining set, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
Ivory Element Stoneware Collection

A classic.

Ivory Element stoneware collection, $20-40 at World Market

Photo: World Market.
STYLECASTER | 16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
Green Zen Dinnerware Collection

Doesn't this look like you found it at a flea market?

Green Zen dinnerware collection, $20-40 at World Market

Photo: World Market.
STYLECASTER | 16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
Vintage Coral Plates

For the shopper who wants their dinnerware to come with a little history.

Vintage coral plates, $10 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy.
STYLECASTER | 16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
16-Piece Speckle Stoneware Dinnerware Set

Just wait until you see these dishes from the side.

16-Piece speckle stoneware dinnerware set, $89 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
Lucia Reactive Glaze Dinnerware Collection

Perfect for a tea party—but so cute you'll want to use them for everything.

Lucia reactive glaze dinnerware collection, $36 at World Market

Photo: World Market.
STYLECASTER | 16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
Terranea 12-Piece Dining Set

If you look closely, you'll notice the intricate, ridged trim.

Terranea 12-piece dining set, $89 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
Dinner Plate

Perfectly imperfect.

Dinner plate, $9 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy.
STYLECASTER | 16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
Vintage Harkerware Pink Shell Dinner Plate

Straight from the 1950s.

Vintage Harkerware pink shell dinner plate, $9 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy.
STYLECASTER | 16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
Blue and White Reactive Glaze Dinnerware Collection

A dab of reactive glaze goes a long way.

Blue and white reactive glaze dinnerware collection, $16-32 at World Market

Photo: World Market.
STYLECASTER | 16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
Indigo Organic Reactive Dinnerware

The highlight of this collection? The circular handle on the mug.

Indigo organic reactive dinnerware, $6-20 at World Market

Photo: World Market.
STYLECASTER | 16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
Russel Wright American Modern Plate

Available in shades of gray and pink.

Russel Wright American modern plate, $13 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

A Single Palm Leaf Is the Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing

A Single Palm Leaf Is the Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing
  • STYLECASTER | 16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
  • STYLECASTER | 16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
  • STYLECASTER | 16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
  • STYLECASTER | 16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
  • STYLECASTER | 16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
  • STYLECASTER | 16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
  • STYLECASTER | 16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
  • STYLECASTER | 16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
  • STYLECASTER | 16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
  • STYLECASTER | 16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
  • STYLECASTER | 16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
  • STYLECASTER | 16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
  • STYLECASTER | 16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
  • STYLECASTER | 16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
  • STYLECASTER | 16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
  • STYLECASTER | 16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share