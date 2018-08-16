16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive than They Are

Whenever I have a spare moment on the weekend, I like to pop inside a nearby Anthropologie store and peruse its kitchen section. I dream about owning all the stunning mugs, glasses and plates that line the store shelves, and for a moment, I even let myself believe I can—that is, until I see the cost. Then, reality sets in.
No plate—no matter how beautiful—is worth $18, or $20, or $26. At least, not to me—and not at this moment in my life. But I have such a hard time resisting ceramic dinnerware with all its rich colors, artful glazes and hearty weight. I’d pick a heavy ceramic over a flimsy plastic any day; I just wouldn’t pick its price tag.
Thankfully, a few stores have come to my rescue, offering the best of both worlds: the quality of ceramic dinnerware and the affordability of plastic pieces. Stores like World Market, Etsy, Urban Outfitters and even West Elm currently offer ceramic dinnerware sets at killer price points—plates for as little as $9 and 12-piece sets for as little as $90. (Do the math—that’s $7.50 per piece.)
These brands are making it easier than ever to find ceramic plates, bowls and mugs that look like artisan treasures and flea market finds. And we’ve highlighted some of our favorites below.
Reactive Glaze Serveware
I mean, can you stop staring at it? I can't.
Reactive glaze serveware, $34-49 at West Elm
Blush Spinwash Dinnerware Collection
Millennial pink plates are just the thing your kitchen needs, don't you think?
Blush spinwash dinnerware collection, $24-28 at World Market
Terranea 12-Piece Dining Set
Subtly brushed with color.
Terranea 12-piece dining set, $89 at Urban Outfitters
Black Zen Dinnerware Collection
The sleekest way to serve up a meal.
Black Zen dinnerware collection, $20-40 at World Market
Rockaway 12-Piece Dining Set
For the minimalist who still appreciates a little color.
Rockaway 12-piece dining set, $49 at Urban Outfitters
Ivory Element Stoneware Collection
A classic.
Ivory Element stoneware collection, $20-40 at World Market
Green Zen Dinnerware Collection
Doesn't this look like you found it at a flea market?
Green Zen dinnerware collection, $20-40 at World Market
Vintage Coral Plates
For the shopper who wants their dinnerware to come with a little history.
Vintage coral plates, $10 at Etsy
16-Piece Speckle Stoneware Dinnerware Set
Just wait until you see these dishes from the side.
16-Piece speckle stoneware dinnerware set, $89 at Urban Outfitters
Lucia Reactive Glaze Dinnerware Collection
Perfect for a tea party—but so cute you'll want to use them for everything.
Lucia reactive glaze dinnerware collection, $36 at World Market
Terranea 12-Piece Dining Set
If you look closely, you'll notice the intricate, ridged trim.
Terranea 12-piece dining set, $89 at Urban Outfitters
Dinner Plate
Perfectly imperfect.
Dinner plate, $9 at Etsy
Vintage Harkerware Pink Shell Dinner Plate
Straight from the 1950s.
Vintage Harkerware pink shell dinner plate, $9 at Etsy
Blue and White Reactive Glaze Dinnerware Collection
A dab of reactive glaze goes a long way.
Blue and white reactive glaze dinnerware collection, $16-32 at World Market
Indigo Organic Reactive Dinnerware
The highlight of this collection? The circular handle on the mug.
Indigo organic reactive dinnerware, $6-20 at World Market
Russel Wright American Modern Plate
Available in shades of gray and pink.
Russel Wright American modern plate, $13 at Etsy
