19 Cement Accents to Get for Your Wedding—and Then Keep in Your Home

Shopping for wedding decor is a delightful and fantasy-filled practice. But figuring out what to do with the decor after your big day has come and gone is a straight-up logistical nightmare.

You feel chained to the baubles you’ve bought—you paid for them, after all. And it’s about as hard to accept that you’ve spent money on a ton of stuff you’ll never use again as it is to part from the sentimental souvenirs in the first place.

The answer might be to take advantage of rental companies that specialize in loans on weddings decor. Or it could be even simpler: to buy stuff you’ll actually enjoy having around.

Thankfully, 2018 has ushered in a transition away from temporary, limited-use decor, embracing instead practical pieces that can be reused time and time again. The latest iteration of this movement: cement wedding decor—specifically, cement accents.

Cement might seem like an unconventional choice for a wedding, but the versatility of the material makes it an easy, sleek addition to any event. Cement, which somehow feels both starkly sophisticated and rustically undone at the same time, can work its way into any aesthetic. Graphically painted coasters feel distinctly contemporary, whereas engraved cement pots offer more of a bed-and-breakfast vibe.

The best part, of course, is that if you actually like your wedding decor, you can easily integrate these pieces into your home. Cement planters, cake trays and candlestick holders will fit seamlessly into the aesthetic you’ve already curated, no matter what it is. Minimalists will appreciate the subdued palette, maximalists will love the texture—you get the picture.

Ahead, you’ll find 19 cement accents that would look just as great at a wedding as they would in your living room. Because shopping for wedding decor can be inefficient, but it certainly doesn’t have to be.