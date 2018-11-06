19 Cement Accents to Get for Your Wedding—and Then Keep in Your Home

Shopping for wedding decor is a delightful and fantasy-filled practice. But figuring out what to do with the decor after your big day has come and gone is a straight-up logistical nightmare.
You feel chained to the baubles you’ve bought—you paid for them, after all. And it’s about as hard to accept that you’ve spent money on a ton of stuff you’ll never use again as it is to part from the sentimental souvenirs in the first place.
The answer might be to take advantage of rental companies that specialize in loans on weddings decor. Or it could be even simpler: to buy stuff you’ll actually enjoy having around.
Thankfully, 2018 has ushered in a transition away from temporary, limited-use decor, embracing instead practical pieces that can be reused time and time again. The latest iteration of this movement: cement wedding decor—specifically, cement accents.
Cement might seem like an unconventional choice for a wedding, but the versatility of the material makes it an easy, sleek addition to any event. Cement, which somehow feels both starkly sophisticated and rustically undone at the same time, can work its way into any aesthetic. Graphically painted coasters feel distinctly contemporary, whereas engraved cement pots offer more of a bed-and-breakfast vibe.
The best part, of course, is that if you actually like your wedding decor, you can easily integrate these pieces into your home. Cement planters, cake trays and candlestick holders will fit seamlessly into the aesthetic you’ve already curated, no matter what it is. Minimalists will appreciate the subdued palette, maximalists will love the texture—you get the picture.
Ahead, you’ll find 19 cement accents that would look just as great at a wedding as they would in your living room. Because shopping for wedding decor can be inefficient, but it certainly doesn’t have to be.
Cement Cake Stand
You need something to put your cake on. And this cement cake stand is too cute to pass up.
Cement cake stand, $37 at Etsy
Etsy/MuirwoodReclamations.
Cement and Soy Candle
Yup, cement is literally built into the candle.
Cement and soy candle, $33 at Etsy
Etsy/Ponoie.
Concrete Collection Utensil Caddy
The tables at your wedding receptions—and the one in your dining room—will be made better by these rustic silverware holders.
Concrete Collection utensil caddy, $30 at Pier 1 Imports
Pier 1 Imports.
Gold-Dipped Cement-Block Candle Holder
All the more reason to buy those candlesticks you've been eyeing.
Gold-dipped cement-block candle holder, $4 – $6 at World Market
World Market.
Concrete Letters
Cute on tables—even cuter in your window.
Concrete letters, $3 at Etsy
Etsy/LeeArtDesigns.
Cement Plant Holders
Haven't you heard? Potted plants are the new flower arrangements.
Cement plant holders, $8 at Etsy
Etsy/WoodWireStudio.
Hexagonal Gold-Dipped Cement Candle
Cozy and contemporary at the same damn time.
Hexagonal gold-dipped cement candle, $20 at World Market
World Market.
Lincoln Park Planter Collection
Told you cement could skew super contemporary.
Lincoln Park planter collection, $159 – $1,299 at Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn.
Concrete Ring Cone
OK, so these skew way more home decor than bridal decor, but they're cute enough that you could integrate them into any display.
Concrete ring cone, $8 at Etsy
Etsy/Vivaljo.
Cement Jar Candle Collection
Candle holders that are as delightful as the candles themselves.
Cement jar candle collection, $5 – $10 at World Market
World Market.
Gold Cement Coasters
Perfect for any occasion.
Gold cement coasters, $5 at Etsy
Etsy/SunnyAvocadoArt.
Cement Pot DIY Kit
Because it's cooler to say you DIYed it.
Cement pot DIY kit, $12 at Etsy
Etsy.
Concrete Candle Tea Light Holder
The coolest damn candleholder you've ever seen.
Concrete candle tea light holder, $10 at Etsy
Etsy/greiconcreteobjects.
Cement Letters
The options for decorating with these are straight-up endless.
Cement letters, $30 at Etsy
Etsy/SimplicitySAM.
Gray Ceramic Storage Canister
Useful and low-key adorable.
Gray ceramic storage canister, $17 at World Market
World Market.
Concrete Tea Light Candleholder
These would render any wedding more romantic—and they'd look great on your tub during bath time.
Concrete tea light candleholder, $7 at Etsy
Etsy/MeAConcrete.
Mini Succulent Cement Pots
Because everything's better with succulents.
Mini succulent cement pots, $16 at World Market
World Market.
Gold-Embellished Cement Tea Light Holders
The more tea lights, the merrier.
Gold-embellished cement tea light holders, $8 at World Market
World Market.
Concrete Fluted Planters
You need something to put all those flowers (or plants) in.
Concrete fluted planters, $149 – $199 at Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn.