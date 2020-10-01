Here’s Where Cely & Johnny’s Relationship Is at After the ‘Love Island’ Finale

After their ups and downs in the villa, viewers want to know: Are Cely and Johnny still together after Love Island USA season 2? We’ll provide an update on their relationship status later, but first, let’s look back at Cely and Johnny’s time in the villa.

As fans know, Cely was one of the OG girls on Love Island USA season 2. In the first recoupling, she coupled with Tre before host Arienne Vandenberg revealed that there was another single boy waiting around the corner: Johnny. Cely and Johnny recoupled in the second recoupling and seemed like one of Love Island‘s strongest couples until Casa Amor when Johnny kissed Mercedes more than once and did something under the covers. When he returned to the villa, Johnny remained loyal to Cely, but he wasn’t completely honest about his time in Casa Amor. After Cely found out that Johnny and Mercedes did something under the covers from a game, it seemed like it almost over for Jely. However, in the end, Cely chose not to recouple with new crush Bennie and stay with Johnny. Fast forward to the finale, and Cely and Johnny came in second. (Next to Justine and Caleb. An update on their relationship here.)

Now that we have their relationship history out of the way, let’s answer our original question: Are Cely and Johnny still together after Love Island USA season 2? So far, it looks like yes. After the finale, Johnny took to his Instagram with a video of him and Cely, thanking viewers for their support.

“Thank you guys for all the love and support. It’s been an incredible experience for the both of us,” he said while Cely hugged him from behind. “Unforgettable. But we are happy to be on the outside.”

“So happy,” Cely added.

“It’s a breath of fresh air. Thank you, guys, once again,” Johnny continued.

Cely then told fans, “Thank you so much! Jely, baby!” in reference to the couple’s nickname, Jely.

Cely, for her part, also took to her Instagram Stories with a video of her and Johnny. “What the fuck is up, guys! We are back! Jely is back. We are free,” she said with Johnny behind her. “I just wanted to come on her and say thank you guys so much for all the love and support. That was the wildest, most amazing experience, and I’m just so thankful for all of you guys for riding with us. We love, y’all! Jely, baby!”

Will they stay together? Only time will tell, but there is one islander who doubts their relationship is authentic: Mercedes. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mercedes said that she expects Johnny to hit her up in her DMs after the show. “I think he’s honestly in it for the game. He’s super fake and I will be expecting him in my DMs, so y’all will know that,” Mercades said.

She also doubted that Johnny’s feelings for Cely were real. “It’s maybe there, but I don’t know. If he was so quick to [turn]…” she said, referencing his behavior in Casa Amor. Guess fans will have to wait and see if Johnny and Cely’s relationship lasts in the real world.

Watch Love Island USA season 2 on CBS All Access.

