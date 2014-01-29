Unsurprising: Young People Check Their Cell Phones About Every 10 Minutes

Here’s some news out of the U.K. that is sure not to shock you at all: a new study conducted by researchers at Kana Software has found that people between the ages of 18 and 24 check their cellular devices about once every 9 minutes and 50 seconds. Falling just a bit more on the “less addicted to their phones” spectrum of things, people between the ages of 25 and 34 check theirs once every 9 minutes and 55 seconds.

Take it from a team of people who live and die by the rumblings of the digital realm: if there’s anything remotely surprising about these findings, it’s that people are checking their phones every 10 minutes instead of every, say, two minutes. The study did find something relatively shocking but, again, not that surprising: one in 20 people from the age of 18 to 24 looks at his or her cellular device every single minute of the day. Which begs the question: how do they walk around, drive, and the like?

Perhaps even more interesting: folks aged 55 to 64 only look at their phones once every 90 minutes. What?! How do they even function? We find it difficult to sit through a full movie without taking a peek at our glowing screens–though we certainly do it when required–so to think there are people who regularly go that long with no cellular interaction is pretty mind-blowing to us.

