All Your Fave Celebs Are Obsessed with This One Gorgeous Celine Bag—and We Are, Too

Whether you like it or not, we’re all influenced by celebrity style. Sometimes this leads to weird trends we wish would go away—but other times, it means getting introduced to the perfect luxury accessory. Right now, celebrity street style has proven the CELINE Triomphe bag to be the accessory of the moment, and we’re pretty damn happy about it. I mean, not only is CELINE one of the chicest luxury brands to exist in this, the year of 2019, but the Triomphe bag is legitimately the perfect bag for any person—celebrity or otherwise.

The CELINE Triomphe bag is small enough to carry everywhere and sleek enough to want to carry it everywhere. It comes in myriad colors and patterns, and is all-around a classic-looking purse you’ll use until your future teenage children inevitably steal it from your closet. Plus, all your favorite celebrities are toting it around, so you know it’s got staying power.

Now, of course, the question is: How the hell do you style this purse with every outfit you’ve ever owned? Let’s take some clues from our favorite Celine-toting celebrities. Karlie Kloss paired her Triomphe bag with a classic monochromatic sweater look and knee-high boots. It is, perhaps, the perfect autumnal ensemble.

Lucy Boynton, however, chose to wear her Triomphe bag with this adorable polka dot and gingham dress. The pop of red from her purse gives the entire ensemble a leg up. Plus, it matches her lipstick. We love a coordinated makeup and accessories look.

Meanwhile, Margaret Qualley made the Triomphe bag the perfect nighttime accessory by pairing it with a leather jacket and midi skirt. Whether it’s date night or a time to hit the clubs, the Triomphe bag is sure to look good.

Now that you’ve got some celebrity street style inspiration on how exactly to style your new favorite bag, the only thing left to do is snag one for yourself. Below, you’ll find a few of our favorite colors and textiles of the current IT bag to shop now. Remember, though, that CELINE is a luxury brand, so treating yourself to the Triomphe bag is definitely a splurge purchase. With the holidays coming up, though, maybe Santa will gift you with one. I hope you’ve been very, very nice.

