Céline Spring 2014: See All the Graffiti-Inspired Looks

Céline artistic director Phoebe Philo conjured something slightly divergent for the French label’s Spring 2014 collection: the rough-and-tumble word of graffiti. Philo paired prints that paid homage to the heavy-handed, scrawling style typical of street art with what we’ve come to expect from the Céline name: incredibly chic handbags and shoes (think: fringe, giant buckles, and slip-on sneakers).

Onlookers at the Paris Tennis Club knew they were getting something different when the first look hit the catwalk: the vivid red coat and its thick black strokes were anything but traditionally Céline. And add to the mix the opening track—the classic fashion anthem “Freedom” by George Michael—and you can tell Philo was making a different kind of statement this time around.

