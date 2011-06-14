Celine Resort 2012: Phoebe Philo Does It Again

In the two years since she’s taken the helm at Clineher first line for the house was for Resort 2010the name Phoebe Philo has become synonymous with perfection, and for good reason. Her approach to creating a women’s wardrobe of well-made basics continues for Resort 2012, and the resulting collection is both perfectly tailored and timeless, while still incorporating some of the season’s top trends.

Thrown in among the stark white suiting pieces and incredible coats, there are vibrant jacquard florals, pops of color in the form of hot pink and cobalt trousers, and some seriously cool chain hardware. In a decidedly un-Cline series of looks, Philo presented a plastic trench, a graphic tee bearing the brand’s name and the chicest pair of striped PJs you will ever see.

Click through to see all of the looks!