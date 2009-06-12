Celine Resort 2010

Phoebe Philo debuted her first resort collection for Celiné. From looking at the collection, which focused on classic and menswear inspired silhouettes, the designer has definitely veered away from the feminine aesthetic (and those 6-inch wooden platforms) she became known for during her stint at Chloé. She reportedly used more Italian fabrics within this collection to make the pieces more industrialized, trying to veer away from the couture feel often associated with French fabrics. Philo is definitely taking a different route here design wise. What do you think?

