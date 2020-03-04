Celine Dion Matching Her Patterned Tights to Her Dress Is a Maximalist Mood

Scroll To See More Images

Fashion Month Fall/Winter 2020 has officially come to an end, but it seems Celine Dion is just getting started. While we didn’t see the legend make an appearance during Paris Fashion Week—unlike 2019, when she truly blessed us with some amazing looks—Dion is anything but missing. The singer must have been saving up her sartorial nuts for winter (or just this exact moment), because she’s been gracing the NYC streets with her style. In fact, Celine Dion’s latest New York street style outfit is a maximalist dream from which I don’t want to wake up.

Although it can seem like maximalist styles have been replaced by the monochromatic and minimalist, Celine Dion has proven that this simply is not the case. The singer stepped out in New York wearing a head-to-toe Moncler outfit that gives anyone claiming to have mastered maximalism a run for their money. Because Dion’s outfit isn’t just maximalist due to the fact it’s full of flowers and polka dots. The legend matched her patterned Moncler dress with patterned tights to create the ultimate maximalist mood of an ensemble.

If you paid close attention to the celebrity looks at Paris Fashion Week, you might remember that Shailene Woodley also donned this look—but she went sans-tights. Sure, the Moncler dress on its own is fabulous, but paired with the matching patterned tights, it becomes the ultimate maximalist street style look.

She even wore the look for the now-viral moment during which a fan serenaded her from outside Dion’s vehicle. Iconic.

In an attempt not to over-do it, though, Dion kept her shoes and bag simple. Wearing white heels and carrying a truly gorgeous white Marge Sherwood bag (that sells for under $500 at Nordstrom!), the singer perfectly accentuated the busy look. Celine Dion has never disappointed me when it comes to creating memorable fashion moments, and I know this is far from her last rodeo. Keep on blessing us with these looks, Celine.

