Nicole Kidman, Celine Dion Pose Topless in New Spreads, Crash Website

We loved seeing Nicole Kidman bare all for the cover of V Magazine. The 45 year-old looks outrageously beautiful and far sexier than we’re used to seeing her. We guess divorcing Tom Cruise does everyone good! However we had no idea that there was an even greater surprise when you opened up the glossy: a topless spread of the unofficial Queen of Canada, Celine Dion.

Celine’s been kind of quiet lately. We haven’t heard much about the chanteuse aside from the fact that she’s performing in Vegas every night and raking in hundreds of millions of dollars in the process. Apparently, Sin City has officially made its mark on Celine’s heart, and she had no problem taking her top off for V photographer — here, she shows all the abandon of a college coed in Punta Cana.

The best part of all of this is the fact that the V website is down (as of this posting). We have asked everyone in our office to try to access it, and it’s definitely down. There’s no other explanation for this except that the masses are clearly clamoring to see Nicole and Celine strip down. If you want to see their spreads in full, wait until V is up and running and check it out here. On another note, it seems that nude is the trendiest thing to do these days. Even the generally buttoned-up Natalie Portman showed some major skin for Dior.