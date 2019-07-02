Drop What You’re Doing and Take a Moment to Appreciate Celine Dion’s PFW Couture Looks

Scroll To See More Images

After spending time in Paris during Couture Fashion Week, one is bound to be inspired by a few eccentric looks. Someone might even want to try them out on the streets—burst from their fashion bubbles and wear something a little different. Clearly with that spirit in mind, Celine Dion has been killing the haute couture street style game, and I’m very (very) here for it. Celine Dion’s looks during Paris Couture Fashion week have been truly iconic (Who’s even surprised?), so I’d like us all to take a moment and appreciate the sartorial queen.

Celine Dion is a living legend in every sense of the word, and after witnessing some of her incredible looks during Paris Fashion Week in January 2019, I knew she would whip out some great ensembles for Couture Week Fall/Winter 2019/2020. I don’t know what I was expecting (One learns never to assume you know what Celine Dion is going to wear.), but Dion has surpassed my wildest dreams. The singer has been flittering about in Paris looking like a true fashion icon, and I’m just here to pay homage.

Celine Dion Out & About in Paris in Off-White — June 29

When you start off with this wild ensemble, you know it’s going to be an incredible week, baby. I mean, she’s literally wearing zero pants. Just, really, she did that. What a whole-ass mood.

Celine Dion at the Miu Miu Cruise 2020 Show in Miu Miu — June 29

Barbie goes couture is the exact vibe I pick up from this incredible Miu Miu look.

Celine Dion Out & About in Ronald Der Kemp — June 30

Big Bird called, and he wants to congratulate Celine Dion on making his signature look ~fashun~.

Celine Dion at the Iris van Herpen Fall/Winter 2019 Show in Iris Van Herpen — July 1

Sorry, what?! This fiery couture gown is all I will be thinking about for the next 20 years. So. Good.

Celine Dion at the Schiaparelli Show in Schiaparelli — July 1

Of course, you can never go wrong with an all-black Schiaparelli ensemble (or intense peep-toe boots!).

Celine Dion at the Alexandre Vauthier Fall/Winter 2019 Show in Alexandre Vauthier — July 2

I honestly think this is what an angel flown down from heaven looks like. Those sleeves are so intense, they’re basically wings. I’m in love.