Celine Dion Lists Florida Mansion (Complete With Water Park) For $72.5 Million

We always knew that it was good to be Celine Dion, but we never realized how good, until now. The super star singer has just put her Florida compound on the market for a staggering $72.5 million.

Dion built the Bahamian-style beachside home on Jupiter Island in Florida in 2010, even building her very own water park on the property. The main house boasts a very large master bedroom with a terrace overlooking the sea, and a walk-in closet with revolving racks for clothing and shoes (that must be where Dion has been storing her collection of backwards tuxedos).

The 5.7-acre estate, which has 400 feet of ocean frontage, includes another eight-bedroom guest house, a pool house, a tennis house and court, a simulated golf range, and a beach house with its own massage room.

Our favorite feature of the house, naturally, is the water park, which includes two pools, slides and a “lazy river” with a slow current for carrying swimmers around. There’s also a third, more tranquil pool at the rear of the property next to the ocean.

Here’s the real kicker—the reason Dion is reportedly selling the house is because she barely spends any time there. Which makes us wonder what the homes she does spend a lot of time in look like.

