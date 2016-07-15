Guys, Céline Dion Has Always Been Cool—the Rest of the World Is Just Finally Catching on

In case you haven’t noticed, Céline Dion has usurped Céline the label as the fashion internet’s favorite topic of conversation over the past few weeks. After making the rounds at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in some truly knockout outfits, and proving that not everyone has to sit stone-faced in the front row (you can whoop and thumbs-up and even cringe a little), she really won the industry over by emerging from her hotel in an $800 Vetements “Titanic” hoodie, a giant sartorial wink toward her new legion of fans.

As a Canadian and a longtime fan, this has been especially thrilling for me—and props to stylist Law Roach for catapulting the singer into the internet’s collective consciousness—but I do have to wonder whether the people who are singing her praises now know that she’s always been pretty damn cool. Since the early ’90s, Céline has had a sense of style that’s all her own—she’s not afraid to put on something slinky, but can also rock a pair of trousers on the golf course; she’ll do a sequin diva look to an awards show, but slip into a comfy sweater dress for rehearsals.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 20 of her best looks from over the years that prove that Céline has been a fashion icon from day one.