Guys, Céline Dion Has Always Been Cool—the Rest of the World Is Just Finally Catching on

by
Photo: Getty Images

In case you haven’t noticed, Céline Dion has usurped Céline the label as the fashion internet’s favorite topic of conversation over the past few weeks. After making the rounds at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in some truly knockout outfits, and proving that not everyone has to sit stone-faced in the front row (you can whoop and thumbs-up and even cringe a little), she really won the industry over by emerging from her hotel in an $800 Vetements “Titanic” hoodie, a giant sartorial wink toward her new legion of fans.

As a Canadian and a longtime fan, this has been especially thrilling for me—and props to stylist Law Roach for catapulting the singer into the internet’s collective consciousness—but I do have to wonder whether the people who are singing her praises now know that she’s always been pretty damn cool. Since the early ’90s, Céline has had a sense of style that’s all her own—she’s not afraid to put on something slinky, but can also rock a pair of trousers on the golf course; she’ll do a sequin diva look to an awards show, but slip into a comfy sweater dress for rehearsals.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 20 of her best looks from over the years that prove that Céline has been a fashion icon from day one.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

Now this is a squad we would like to join.

Photo: WENN

Céline has never been afraid of a little glitz.

Photo: Getty Images

Yaas, girl. Elbow your way past Donald Trump in that slinky slip dress.

Photo: Getty Images

Of course, this is what she wears to golf. And I'm guessing she's pretty damn good at it, too.

Photo: Getty Images

A pantsuit has never looked fiercer.

Photo: Getty Images

A lesson in how to make head-to-toe sheer look chic.

Photo: Getty Images

NBD, just hanging with Beyoncé and Co.

Photo: Getty Images

Slinky skirt + casual knit top = one of the best red-carpet formulas of the '90s.

Photo: WENN

An ideal '60s-style mini.

Photo: Getty Images

Rollin' up to the Academy Awards like, Heyyy girl, I'm here!

Photo: Getty Images

Guys, I think I need a leather minidress now?

Photo: Getty Images

Cashmere, fishnets, and a stretch limo? This, friends, is how you win at life.

Photo: Getty Images

A diva deserves a train.

Photo: WENN

How has Olivier Rousteing not recruited Céline for the #BALMAINARMY yet?

Photo: WENN

ICONIC.

Photo: Getty Images

Why, yes, that is a fur- and fringe-embellished bolero. And you know what? It works.

Photo: Getty Images

Tailored to perfection 👌.

Photo: Getty Images

100 percent would wear.

Photo: WENN

Front row only.

Photo: Getty Images

Move over, Carine. There's a new Queen of Paris Fashion Week.

Photo: WENN

Tags:

