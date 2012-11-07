What I Want Now: Designer Rebecca Taylor on Her Fall Must-Haves, From Celine Bags to Roses

We’ve got to hand it to Rebecca Taylor: The New Zealand native — who launched her namesake line in 1996 — has managed to consistently turn out collections that are fantastically feminine without being cloying, and delightfully modern without an overt emphasis on flash-in-the-pan trends.

Perhaps best known for her beautifully printed silky tops, skirts and dresses, Taylor’s cultivated quite a following — from style-minded celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon, Rachel Bilson and Nicole Richie, to fashionable young things who fill her Manhattan flagship boutique and browse her well-designed online store. (There was also the amazing moment when the inimitable Kate Middleton wore Taylor’s pitch-perfect blue jacket, causing it to sell out in mere minutes.)

The designer herself is as stylish and cheery as the garments she designs, so we were curious to see what’s on her shopping list right now. Here, the designer reveals what she’s currently coveting, from leopard-print sneakers to the perfect gold nail polish.