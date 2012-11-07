What I Want Now: Designer Rebecca Taylor on Her Fall Must-Haves, From Celine Bags to Roses

We’ve got to hand it to Rebecca Taylor: The New Zealand native — who launched her namesake line in 1996 — has managed to consistently turn out collections that are fantastically feminine without being cloying, and delightfully modern without an overt emphasis on flash-in-the-pan trends.
Perhaps best known for her beautifully printed silky tops, skirts and dresses, Taylor’s cultivated quite a following — from style-minded celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon, Rachel Bilson and Nicole Richie, to fashionable young things who fill her Manhattan flagship boutique and browse her well-designed online store. (There was also the amazing moment when the inimitable Kate Middleton wore Taylor’s pitch-perfect blue jacket, causing it to sell out in mere minutes.)
The designer herself is as stylish and cheery as the garments she designs, so we were curious to see what’s on her shopping list right now. Here, the designer reveals what she’s currently coveting, from leopard-print sneakers to the perfect gold nail polish.
Read on to see what designer Rebecca Taylor wants for fall!
(And check out the designer's fall collection at RebeccaTaylor.com)
"This top is basic, but still feminine because of the crepe material. I just love it."
Rebecca Taylor Color Block Blouse, $225; at Rebecca Taylor
"This is a staple for me every fall, so easy to throw over everything. I buy them [in gray] from the boys’ department at J. Crew because I love the fit!"
J. Crew Kids Collection Cashmere Sweater, $148; at J. Crew
"I use this every day, and it especially helps once the weather starts getting colder. I need a lifetime supply!"
Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge, $25; at Sephora
"I'm a longtime fan of the classic quilted Chanel bag, but I think for Fall it's fun to add a pop of color. I love [Céline's] cobalt bags."
Céline Classic Medium Flap Bag in Pony; at Céline
"I like dark jeans with a tapered fit for fall, and I’ve recently jumped on the J Brand bandwagon. They look great with ankle boots, flats, even heels."
J Brand 811 Mid-Rise Skinny Leg in Ink; $168; at J Brand
"Books! Fall is the ideal time to curl up with a good book … or at least download a bunch on my Kindle! I just read Loving Frank, about the relationship between Frank Lloyd Wright and his mistress. It was fascinating."
"I rarely have time for manicures, but I just love nail color. I hope to wear this shimmery, metallic gold a lot this fall."
MAC Cosmetics Nail Lacquer in Screaming Bright, $16; at MAC Cosmetics
"The wedge sneaker thing is huge right now, which is great. I’m really quite a tomboy and am most happy in comfortable shoes for daytime. Our sneakers are casual but add a touch of cool to an outfit."
Rebecca Taylor Isa Wedge Sneaker, $295; at Rebecca Taylor
"White roses are my go-to flowers for any season, they are just timeless. I love the arrangements from Miho Kosuda in NYC."
"I love a great ankle bootie, and these are just gorgeous and appropriate for nighttime, too."
Valentino Rockstud Asymmetrical Bootie, $875; at Neiman Marcus