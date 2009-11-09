Celestial Topshop Skirt for Spring-Like Weather

Object Of Desire

Premium Space Print Skirt, $90, at topshop.com

Reason #1

The side ruching and deep pockets combined with swirling pinks and deep blue hues make for an overall look that is out of this world. The variety of colors makes this skirt easy to mix and match with.

Reason #2

Lately the weather is having a flashback to the first days of breezy spring. Forget pants this fall, and slip on an almost knee-length skirt with a your favorite pair of boots.

Reason #3

We love a product that truly is wash and wear. Even though the fabric looks silky smooth, it’s still machine washable.