15 Famous Women Whose Brows Have Gotten Major Makeovers

Celebrities such as Drew Barrymore and Gwen Stefani are known for popularizing pencil-thin eyebrows in the ’90s. And though the look was en vogue twentysomething years ago, thin eyebrows are some of today’s biggest beauty regrets. Stars such as Kim Kardashian and Lucy Hale have taken to social media to look back on and laugh at their crazy-thin eyebrows phase.

We’re taking a looking at what 15 celebrities looked like with both thin and thick eyebrows. They may be small and only take up a tiny bit of real estate on your face, but boy, do eyebrows make a difference. Whether your eyebrows are thin, thick, or somewhere in between, these celebrity eyebrow transformations are worth a look.