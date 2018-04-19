StyleCaster
Share

15 Famous Women Whose Brows Have Gotten Major Makeovers

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Famous Women Whose Brows Have Gotten Major Makeovers

by
Gwen Stefani
30 Start slideshow
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Celebrities such as Drew Barrymore and Gwen Stefani are known for popularizing pencil-thin eyebrows in the ’90s. And though the look was en vogue twentysomething years ago, thin eyebrows are some of today’s biggest beauty regrets. Stars such as Kim Kardashian and Lucy Hale have taken to social media to look back on and laugh at their crazy-thin eyebrows phase.

MORE: The All-Time Best Products for Sparse Eyebrows

We’re taking a looking at what 15 celebrities looked like with both thin and thick eyebrows. They may be small and only take up a tiny bit of real estate on your face, but boy, do eyebrows make a difference. Whether your eyebrows are thin, thick, or somewhere in between, these celebrity eyebrow transformations are worth a look.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba
Photo: Getty Images
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba
Photo: Getty Images
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore
Photo: Getty Images
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore
Photo: Getty Images
Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale
Photo: Getty Images
View this post on Instagram

#us 1997 throwback....the best memories #proudmama

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

View this post on Instagram

#us 1997 throwback....the best memories #proudmama

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Photo: Getty Images
Megan Fox
Megan Fox
Photo: Getty Images
Megan Fox
Megan Fox
Photo: Getty Images
Adele
Adele
Photo: Getty Images
Adele
Adele
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid
Photo: Getty Images
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani
Photo: Getty Images
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani
Photo: Getty Images
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton
Photo: Getty Images
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton
Photo: Getty Images
Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie
Photo: Getty Images
Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie
Photo: Getty Images
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie
Photo: Getty Images
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie
Photo: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez
Photo: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez
Photo: Getty Images
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Photo: Getty Images
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Photo: Getty Images
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Photo: Getty Images
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Photo: Getty Images
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera
Photo: Getty Images
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera
Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

No Party Is Complete Without a Photo Booth: Here Are 33 DIY Ideas

No Party Is Complete Without a Photo Booth: Here Are 33 DIY Ideas
  • Jessica Alba
  • Jessica Alba
  • Drew Barrymore
  • Drew Barrymore
  • Lucy Hale
  • Lucy Hale
  • Kim Kardashian
  • Kim Kardashian
  • Megan Fox
  • Megan Fox
  • Adele
  • Adele
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Gwen Stefani
  • Gwen Stefani
  • Paris Hilton
  • Paris Hilton
  • Nicole Richie
  • Nicole Richie
  • Angelina Jolie
  • Angelina Jolie
  • Jennifer Lopez
  • Jennifer Lopez
  • Kylie Jenner
  • Kylie Jenner
  • Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
  • Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
  • Christina Aguilera
  • Christina Aguilera
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share