12 Celebrities You Probably Don’t Know Have Home Decor Lines

Raise your hand if you’re an HGTV junkie. Now, raise your other hand if you’re also a pop-culture fanatic. Both hands raised? Same. When you need a daily fix of both interior design and entertainment news, it’s impossible not to occasionally merge the two and wonder what your favorite stars’ home aesthetic must be like. Like, is it too late to reboot Cribs but make it more for grown-ups this go-round? ‘Cause that would be super.

Until then, we must resign ourselves to poring over celebrity homes on the pages of magazines or in the occasional video tour online. Plus, since most of us can’t afford to hire the stylists the stars do (or drop a cool grand on a throw pillow), we have to lean heavily on our creativity if we want to emulate their enviable interior design.

But praise be, some celebrities have decided to do us all a solid and launch their own home lines. So, if you’re in search of a little star style for your own abode, take note of the following famous “designers.”

Originally posted on SheKnows.