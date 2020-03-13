Every Celebrity Who Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus So Far

As we know, coronavirus doesn’t discriminate. People of all races, backgrounds and incomes have tested positive for COVID-19, and as celebrities with coronavirus show, anyone can be affected. But that isn’t a reason to be scared. As we’ve said before, we’re all in this together (à la High School Musical), and it’s going to be OK.

It’s unclear when coronavirus started, but researchers believe that the virus has animal origins and was first spread to people in Wuhan, China, in November or December 2019. The disease has since spread worldwide, including to Hollywood, where some celebrities have tested positive for COVID-19.

Among those stars is a politician’s wife, a celebrity couple and a fan-favorite athlete. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus so far. As some of these stars reassure us, there’s no reason to freak out and it’s best to remain positive in such an unsure time. (Leave it to Tom Hanks to be a beacon of hope amid a pandemic.) So before we come to conclusions, let’s look at these cheerful celebrity responses to coronavirus as a sign that the world will move on from this and become better. Find out which celebrities have tested positive for coronavirus so far ahead.

Tom Hanks

Hanks announced in mid March that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had tested positive for coronavirus while they were in Australia. Hanks, who was in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis biopic, posted a photo of a trash bag and gloves and a caption where he urged his followers to stay positive.

“Hello, folks. @ritawilson and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” he wrote. “Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!”

A day later, Hanks updated his followers on his condition and revealed that he was in isolation to prevent the disease from spreading. While he reiterated how serious the virus is for those who have weak immune systems, he again joked in the way only Tom Hanks could in such a serious situation. “Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else,” he wrote. “There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx.”

Rita Wilson

Hanks’ wife, actress Rita Wilson, also took to her Instagram to update her followers on her health. In her caption, Wilson (who also shared a selfie of her and her husband) thanked her fans for their love and prayers. “A little update below to all of you from@tomHanks and myself. So grateful for the outpouring of prayers, love and support. Means so much and strengthens us,” she wrote. ( PS go to @tomhanks Instagram to see the message since the repost didn’t work).”

In the same vein as her husband’s humor, Wilson also joked on her Twitter about how the only “corona” she wants in the future is a beer. “From here on out, the only Corona I want is from Mexico and you drink it,” she tweeted.

Sophie Trudeau

Sophie Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has also tested positive for coronavirus. CNN reported that Sophie has mild symptoms and will remain in isolation for 14 days as she continues to recover. According to a statement from the office, Sophie came down with flu-like symptoms after a speaking engagement in mid-March before she tested positive a day later. “The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days,” the statement continued. “For the same reason, doctors say there is no risk to those who have been in contact with him recently.”

After the news of her COVID-19 test, Sophie thanked those who reached out to her amid her health concerns. “Although I’m experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon,” she said, according to CNN. “Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns.”

Daniele Rugani

Rugani, a Juventus F.C. soccer player, tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-March. The diagnosis led Rugani’s teammates, including Cristiano Ronaldo, to quarantine themselves after they played a game together days before Rugani’s positive test. “Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him,” the team said in a statement.