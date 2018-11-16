Celebrities Who Have Confessed to Using Photoshop to Edit Their Instagrams

As the body-positivity movement progresses, Photoshop has become more and more taboo. It’s no longer en vogue to edit someone beyond recognition. Now, brands and magazines are taking note of the power of natural beauty and showing celebrities in realest, unretouched forms. Still many stars still use Photoshop and apps like FaceTune to edit their Instagrams.
They might not talk about it, but it’s there. Ahead, we’ve collected 10 celebrities who confessed to using FaceTune to alter their selfies. Many of these stars aren’t proud and no longer use the app, while others believe there’s no harm in editing a small detail here and there. Whatever their current view on Photoshop is, it’s their choice to use or not use it, and we’re no one to judge. We don’t blame anyone for their reaction to societal beauty standards that have been haunting us for decades. Find out which celebrities have admitted to using Photoshop ahead.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
In an interview for her website, Rose Inc., Huntington-Whiteley revealed that she sometimes uses FaceTune to edit her pictures when she doesn't like the way her skin looks or the lighting is off. The model has also been open about her struggle with adult acne.
“I’m not someone that will hide the fact that I’ll FaceTune a picture,” she said. “Sometimes, I have bad skin or I’m in bad light and just want to adjust things here and there.”
Blac Chyna
After a lot of speculation, Chyna confirmed that she photoshops some of her pictures after she Instagrammed a meme making fun of her in October. The meme featured two pictures of Yoda from Star Wars. The first was crystal-clear while the other was blurry. Above the pictures was the text, "Stop doing this shit to your pictures." Chyna let her fans know that she was caught red-handed with her caption, "Guilty Ass Fuck"
Khloé Kardashian
Kardashian was involved in a Photoshop controversy in 2016. The controversy stemmed from an Instagram of Kardashian showing off her abs. The picture also featured a door with a curvy line, leading fans to believe that she photoshopped it. After some denial, the reality star came clean to using Photoshop. But it wasn't to make her abs look better. It was to make her right leg, which was hurt in a car accident when Kardashian 16, look bigger and proportionate to her left leg.
"To this day, I remember the exact streets (Ventura Blvd. and Coldwater Canyon). I was speeding and the other car ran a stop sign. I was wearing my seatbelt but the strap was under my armpit," she wrote on her app and website. "I was in a small Mercedes and it compacted in the wreck. My head and upper body went through the windshield and my legs were stuck under the steering wheel."
She continued, "Whenever I post a picture of my legs on Instagram, everyone comments on how fucked up my knees look. My right leg is an inch and a half thinner than my left because my muscles deteriorated and never recovered. Yes, I did Photoshop it, but I was trying to make my thinner leg look bigger to match my other leg!!! All I want are big, thick thighs and I hate how skinny my legs are."
Huda Kattan
Kattan made fans aware of how much FaceTune is used on Instagram by exposing her own photo-editing secret. In an Instagram from 2018, the Huda Beauty founder posted a picture before and after she used FaceTune. Though Kattan confessed that she'll likely still use FaceTune in the future, she admitted that the app does have negative effects.
"I started feeling like people were waaay too into Facetune (myself included), but we don’t need it as much as we think we do and I feel sometimes we go too far! This photo is exaggerated, but I was inspired by some videos I saw on photoshop!" she wrote. "What do you guys think? Are you guys a fan of photoshop or do you think people take it too far? This topic is pretty embarrassing for me to open up about but I feel it has to be done! I will use it in the future, but I think as a community we can all try to use it less."
LaLa Kent
The Vanderpump Rules star is a proud user of FaceTune and doesn't care who knows it. In an interview with In Touch, Kent revealed that she's a big fan of FaceTune, especially the app's teeth-whitening feature.
“I don’t think it’s fair for people to look at social media and think, ‘Oh, this person looks this way,’ when I’m like, ‘No, I’ve done things to alter the way that I look.’ I don’t want anyone to sit there and go, ‘That’s real life.’ I use my FaceTune [app] to death, I love the teeth whitening, I love all of it,” she said.
She went on to explain that she doesn't judge anyone who wants to change the way they look and warned fans that she might look different in real life than she does on the internet because of her use of FaceTune.
“I think it’s important for everyone to know that I may look different in this photo than when you see me in real life. If you don’t like something and you can fix it, I don’t want people to be shamed for that. You want a bigger booty? You want bigger boobs? Go for it!” she said.
Stephanie Pratt
If she has a pimple, The Hills alum isn't afraid to smooth it over with FaceTune. She knows that it's an unpopular opinion, but doesn't care what anyone thinks.
‘I kind of twirl around until the light is right! If I have a spot on my face I won’t hesitate to smooth it out with the FaceTune app," she told The Look. "I’ll admit it, I know no one else admits it!’
Sara Sampaio
Sampaio has used FaceTune, but she isn't proud of it. The model isn't immune to feeling insecure about comparing herself to others on Instagram and using the app to make herself look better.
"I've fallen into making the unfortunate mistake of trying to change my body with FaceTune because you do get self-conscious," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "You see so many beautiful bodies on Instagram, so it's hard not to compare yourself."
Lais Ribeiro
Like Sampaio, Ribeiro has also used FaceTune to edit a "dark mark or zit" here and there. However, she maintains that she would "never" retouch her body because of the effects that can have on her young fans.
"There's a danger to apps like FaceTune. It sends a message to girls that 'beauty' is unattainable. What happens when a girl looks in the mirror and she can't shrink her waist in real life?" she told The Hollywood Reporter. "I'd never touch my body simply because I know a lot of girls look up to me and I don't want to add to their self-esteem issues. What you see is what you get on my Instagram page. I'm not perfect."
Busy Philipps
Philipps uses FaceTune—but only recreationally. The actor and social media star took to her Instagram in 2016 to show off her results after she spent the entire night editing her face. "Sometimes, you just need to FaceTune the shit out of your picture and pretend that's what you look like for the night," she wrote in the caption.
Chrissy Teigen
In 2015, Teigen stopped using FaceTune after she realized how different she looked and how she "forgot what normal people look like." The model, who has been open about her insecurities from comparing herself to others on Instagram, spoke out against the app and its damages.
"I have those apps, the Facetune and Photoshopping ones, and I just didn't feel like doing it anymore—and I'm never doing it again, because I think we forgot what normal people look like now," she said on The Meredith Vieira Show.
