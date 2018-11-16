Celebrities Who Have Confessed to Using Photoshop to Edit Their Instagrams

Khloé Kardashian

Kardashian was involved in a Photoshop controversy in 2016. The controversy stemmed from an Instagram of Kardashian showing off her abs. The picture also featured a door with a curvy line, leading fans to believe that she photoshopped it. After some denial, the reality star came clean to using Photoshop. But it wasn't to make her abs look better. It was to make her right leg, which was hurt in a car accident when Kardashian 16, look bigger and proportionate to her left leg.

"To this day, I remember the exact streets (Ventura Blvd. and Coldwater Canyon). I was speeding and the other car ran a stop sign. I was wearing my seatbelt but the strap was under my armpit," she wrote on her app and website. "I was in a small Mercedes and it compacted in the wreck. My head and upper body went through the windshield and my legs were stuck under the steering wheel."

She continued, "Whenever I post a picture of my legs on Instagram, everyone comments on how fucked up my knees look. My right leg is an inch and a half thinner than my left because my muscles deteriorated and never recovered. Yes, I did Photoshop it, but I was trying to make my thinner leg look bigger to match my other leg!!! All I want are big, thick thighs and I hate how skinny my legs are."