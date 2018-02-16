10 Celebrity Couples Who We Wish Were Actually Together

If you’ve spent any time on the fandom side of the internet, you know that there’s a thing called shipping. Shipping is when fans are so head-over-heels obsessed with two celebrities that they wish they were an item. Of course, shipping isn’t exclusive to extreme fan bases. It’s for anyone with an eye for cute couples and a nosy instinct to matchmake two people they haven’t met (i.e., us).
Ahead, we take a look at 10 fantasy celebrity couples we desperately wish were together. Most of these pairs are close pals, so with the right nudge, they could easily exit the friend zone and take their relationship to the next level. A few of these celebrities are already taken (R.I.P.), but, hey, we can dream, right? Check out who’s on our celebrity-couples wish list ahead.
Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas
Lovato and Jonas have been close friends since they starred in "Camp Rock" together in 2008. Ten years later and they're still as thick as thieves, and we think it's about time they move their relationship out of the friend zone. Though Lovato has dated Jonas's older brother, Joe, it doesn't seem like there's a bro code (literally) in the family. Plus, Lovato has been dropping hints that there might be something more between her and the "Jealous" singer.
It's widely believed by fans that Lovato's song "Ruin the Friendship," which alludes to two friends hooking up, is about Jonas. Lovato also not-so-subtly references her and Jonas's joint tour "Future Now" in her song "Only Forever," a sexy track that also references a hookup. Keep your eyes peeled because Nemi could be a thing.
Photo:
Getty Images
Rihanna and Drake
For years, rumors have circulated that Rihanna and Drake have dated. Though neither has confirmed the talk, that hasn't stopped fans from shipping the couple, especially after several steamy performances and music video appearances where the two look more like infatuated lovebirds than best buds.
The first was when Drake pushed Rihanna against a convenience store refrigerator in the music video for 2010's "What's My Name." The second was when the two grinded on stage during an almost too-close-for-comfort performance at the 2011's Grammys. The pair also sparked rumors when Drake undressed Rihanna in his "Take Care" music video and serenaded her at a 2014 London concert, among many other times. Either Rihanna and Drake are the best at trolling or there's something going on between them. Either way, they're one of our fantasy couples.
Photo:
Getty Images
Tom Holland and Zendaya
Since starring together in 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming," Holland and Zendaya have vehemently denied dating rumors. When reports came out that the two have been secretly dating since the film wrapped and went away together, Zendaya clapped back on Twitter, claiming that she hasn't gone on a vacation in years—let alone a secret one with her new beau.
Of course, that hasn't stopped the public from inquiring about their relationship. In an interview with Variety, Zendaya called Holland "literally one of [her] best friends." The two have also gone holiday shopping together and frequently appear on each other's Snapchats. There's no confirmation that their relationship is romantic, but as many know, some of the best relationships blossom from friendships.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio
Winslet and DiCaprio are perhaps one of the most shipped Hollywood couples since they stole the world's hearts in 1997's "Titanic." Though the actors have remained incredibly close in the past 20 years, there's no confirmation that they've dated, and they've denied the rumors several times. "We never fancied each other," Winslet said on "Lorraine." "I know that's really annoying to hear, sorry; but we really never did."
Still, there's a lot of love there. When Winslet won a Golden Globe in 2009 for "Revolution Road," in which she played DiCaprio's wife, she made hearts swoon with her speech. "Leo, I am so happy I can stand here and tell you how much I love you and how much I've loved you for 13 years," Winslet said. "I love you with all my heart, I really do."
Of course, Winslet has been married to businessman Ned Rocknroll since 2012, so our hopes of a Winslet-DiCaprio reality might be dashed; but, hey, we can still dream, right?
Photo:
Getty Images
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes
Cabello and Mendes are two of music's hottest teen sensations right now, so naturally, rumors would swirl that the two have dated. The singers first sparked rumors when they sang together on Mendes's song "I Know What You Did Last Summer."
Since then, they've appeared buddy-buddy together on social media and collaborated on more unreleased music. Though there are hundreds of Mendes-Cabello fan accounts out there, the two have denied any romance between them. "A thing? No, we weren’t, actually,” Mendes told People. “We’re just really close friends. She is one of those people who is just very easy to connect with and still, to this day, is one of my greatest friends. You find that instant connection with people, and she’s one of them.”
With how naturally they fit as musical partners, we hope they test out a romance and wade into the dating pool.
Photo:
Getty Images
Ashley Benson and Tyler Blackburn
Since they made fans swoon with their onscreen romance on "Pretty Little Liars," the internet has been desperately wanting Benson and Blackburn to get together IRL. During the show's seven-season run, Benson and Blackburn played Hanna and Caleb, respectively. The onscreen couple was an instant favorite, with fans immediately dubbing them "Haleb."
Though Benson and Blackburn's palpable onscreen chemistry could be chalked up to good acting, we think that there have to be some feelings between the two. Now that the show's over, we wouldn't be surprised if the two transitioned their onscreen romance to offscreen.
Photo:
Getty Images
Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia
Moore might be engaged to Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith, but for many "This Is Us" fans, she could easily start an IRL relationship with her onscreen hubby, Ventimiglia. If you've ever watched "This Is Us," you know that Moore and Ventimiglia's chemistry is the real deal. They fight, make up, and have some of the most adorable playful kissing scenes in television history. In an interview with Andy Cohen, Moore even called Ventimiglia her "best onscreen kiss." Though Moore could be walking down the aisle soon, we can't help but fantasize what it would be like if Jack and Rebecca were an IRL couple.
Photo:
Getty Images
Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick
Efron and Kendrick might seem like a random pairing, but the two actually fit nicely together. The actors became really close after shooting 2016's "Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates" and have shown off their blossoming friendship. The two have gone on a hike together and in a 2016 interview, Kendrick called Efron a "bad influence." "He’s a good guy, but for me, he was a little bit of a bad influence,” she said.
We're sure many people would love for Efron to be a bad influence on them, so Kendrick better hop on before Efron's fan base beats her to the chase.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper
Lawrence and Cooper have acted together in three movies—"Silver Linings Playbook," "American Hustle," and "Joy"—so naturally, they're pretty close. The two are often questioned about their too-close-for-comfort relationship, and they always shut dating rumors down. In an interview with Howard Stern, Cooper was asked when he and Lawrence are "going to have sex." "Never," he replied. "It's just not the way we are together."
Though the two seem adamant in keeping their relationship platonic, fans can't help but ship the two. For starters, they have amazing onscreen chemistry, and if you've seen an interview with them, you know that their quick-witted banter is some of the best in the biz. But like Cooper said in another interview, "if it didn't happen by now, it's not going to happen." Sigh.
Photo:
Getty Images
Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Even before playing love interests in 2009's "500 Days of Summer," Gordon-Levitt and Deschanel went way back. The two have been friends for more than 10 years, and it shows. They've sung and written holiday carols together and talked each other up in interviews.
“We’ve been friends for 10 years. She loves movies, music, and art, and she’s incredibly knowledgeable about that stuff,” Gordon-Levitt told People. “She’s turned me on to so many movies and so much good music. It’s fun just to have conversations, watch movies with her.”
Of course, Deschanel is happily married to producer Jacob Pechenik, so chances that she and Gordon-Levitt will expand their friendship is likely none. Still, we can't help but dream about what that would be like if their romance was a reality.
Photo:
Getty Images