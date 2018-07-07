StyleCaster
15 Celebrities Who Don’t Age and Look Way Younger than They Actually Are

15 Celebrities Who Don’t Age and Look Way Younger than They Actually Are

Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment, Jesse Grant/WireImage, Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

If you’ve seen Jennifer Aniston recently, you might have noticed that that woman is Benjamin-Buttoning and aging backward. However, Aniston isn’t the only star who seems to be stuck in time. From Gabrielle Union to Sofia Vergara, there are several A-listers who have somehow avoided Mother Nature to look the same as they did a decade ago.

MORE: 12 Surprising Ways Your Favorite Celebrities Were Discovered and Made It Big

To blow your mind, we’ve rounded up 15 celebrities who look way younger than they actually are. Click through to see how little these stars have changed from 2008 to present day, in 2018. But before you begin, we want to note that there’s nothing wrong with aging and that many of these women, Aniston included, have spoken about how aging is a natural process and there’s nothing wrong with looking older. Everyone ages in their own way. We’re still amazed at how these stars still look the same as they did years ago.

1 of 30
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway

Year: 2008

Age: 25

Photo: Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images.
Anne Hatahway
Anne Hathaway

Year: 2018

Age: 35

Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images.
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston

Year: 2008

Age: 39

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston

Year: 2018

Age: 49

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Turner.
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara

Year: 2008

Age: 35

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images.
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara

Year: 2018

Age: 45

Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images.
Rosario Dawson
Rosario Dawson

Year: 2008

Age: 29

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images.
Rosario Dawson
Rosario Dawson

Year: 2018

Age: 39

Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images.
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum

Year: 2008

Age: 35

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum

Year: 2018

Age: 45

Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images.
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union

Year: 2008

Age: 35

Photo: Jesse Grant/WireImage/Getty Images.
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union

Year: 2018

Age: 45

Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images.
Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks

Year: 2008

Age: 34

Photo: Joe Kohen/WireImage/Getty Images.
Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks

Year: 2018

Age: 44

Photo: Zach Dilgard/MTV/Getty Images.
Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes

Year: 2008

Age: 34

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes

Year: 2018

Age: 44

Photo: Alexander Tamargo/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Halle Berry
Halle Berry

Year: 2008

Age: 41

Photo: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Halle Berry
Halle Berry

Year: 2018

Age: 51

Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images.
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner

Year: 2008

Age: 36

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images.
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner

Year: 2018

Age: 46

Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images.
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez

Year: 2008

Age: 38

Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images.
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez

Year: 2018

Age: 48

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington

Year: 2008

Age: 31

Photo: Jason Kempin/WireImage/Getty Images.
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington

Year: 2018

Age: 41

Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images.
Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu

Year: 2008

Age: 39

Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.
Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu

Year: 2017

Age: 48

Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images.
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell

Year: 2008

Age: 38

Photo: Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell

Year: 2018

Age: 48

Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images.
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek

Year: 2008

Age: 41

Photo: Michel Dufour/WireImage/Getty Images.
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek

Year: 2018

Age: 51

Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter.

