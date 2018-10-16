Unconventional Products Celebrities Use to Wash Their Faces

There are a number of face washes on the market—each catering to a different skin type, condition and need. But not everyone shops in the skin-care aisle for their face washes. Many celebrities, including Heidi Klum, Laverne Cox and Chloë Grace Moretz, use unconventional products for their red-carpet-ready skin.

Celebrities have come up with offbeat ways to wash their faces, from the household ingredient every person has in their kitchen to the soft baby product that takes care of even the most sensitive skin. Ahead, we’ve collected the most surprising alternatives we’ve heard. Every person’s skin is different, and though we might not slather our faces with olive oil every night, if it works for someone else, more power to them.