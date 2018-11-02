13 Celebrities Who Were Told to Get Plastic Surgery—but Refused

Plastic surgery is a constant conversation in Hollywood. When people talk about who’s had it, they’re also speculating over who needs it, creating an endless lose-lose cycle. That’s why it’s so important that stars such as Lady Gaga and Lea Michele are speaking out against the entertainment industry’s beauty standards and encouraging those to embrace their unique, natural-born beauties.
These celebrities might be some of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. But they, too, were once seen as flawed and not good enough. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 13 celebrities who were told to get plastic surgery to be successful in Hollywood—but refused. Find out which stars have said no to going under the knife.
Lady Gaga
In 2018's A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga's character, Ally, talks about her nose and how people in the music industry have liked her voice, but not how she looks. Turns out, Gaga also had a similar experience at the beginning of her career. In an interview with SkyNews, the singer said she was told to get a nose job in her early career but refused.
"I was told when I was first starting out that I should get a nose job, but I didn't because I wanted to be who I was," Gaga said. "I said, ‘No.' I love my Italian nose."
She added, "I really believed in myself when I started out pounding on doors to break down all of the barriers in the music industry, I really had courage."
Lea Michele
When she was 13, Michele was told by her former manager to get a nose job. She turned the surgery down and fired the manger in the process.
"She’s like, 'How old are you?' I was like, '13,'" Michele said on Chelsea Lately. "She’s like, 'Great, as soon as you turn 15, it’s time for a nose job.' We’re like, 'OK, we’re out of here.' Obviously, I didn’t get it done. And wherever she is, I mean, she can go fuck herself."
In an interview with GQ, Michele talked about how she was one of the only students from her school who didn't get a nose job, and how "proud" she is now that she didn't. “I was one of the only girls in my high school that didn’t get one,” she said. “And if anybody needed it, I probably did. But my mom always told me, growing up, ‘Barbra Streisand didn’t get a nose job. You’re not getting a nose job.’ And I didn’t.”
Brittany Snow
In an essay for Today, Snow wrote about how she has a scar on her forehead from falling on a brick when she was 3 years old. "My sister was babysitting me and forgot she was babysitting me and then I fell and tripped and split my head open," she wrote.
When she was 8 years old and started acting, Snow was told by a woman to get plastic surgery because her scar was "distracting." She was hesitant but agreed. However, when she was in the parking lot of the plastic surgeon's office with her mom, she changed her mind, chose to keep the scar and hasn't looked back since.
"When I was little, there was a woman who told me I would never make it because the scar was right in the middle of my forehead," Snow wrote. "I think I was about 8 when the person made that comment. She told me that I needed to get plastic surgery on my face because it was distracting. My mom even took me to a plastic surgeon's office to get it removed, and I freaked out in the parking lot. I wouldn't go in. I think instinctively my 8-year-old self knew that I needed to keep it."
Gabby Douglas
A lot of Douglas's gymnastics training happened at Excalibur Gymnastics, a well-known camp that has produced more than 10 Olympic gymnasts. But the memories aren't all positive. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Douglas was told by an Excalibur staff member to consider a rhinoplasty because of her nose's "flatness." Douglas, who also said she's been teased for her nose, called the comments "very hurtful."
Priyanka Chopra
After she won Miss World in 2000, Chopra looked into acting. But when she met a producer, she was told "everything" about her was "wrong," from the way her nose looked to the proportions of her body. The producer's solution was plastic surgery.
"Before I became an actor, I met a producer about the possibility of acting. I was a beauty pageant winner at the time, Miss World. And he said that everything was wrong about me. He said my nose was not proportionate, the shape of my body was not proportionate," Chopra said on The View. "Yes, this is my original nose. There is such a false perception about what women should look like and what our bodies should look like. Especially when you are in this business, you put on a couple pounds and people are body-shaming you. It happens... My body fluctuates, and I'm fine with it."
Nelly Furtado
Furtado has had a successful music career, but one producer thought she'd become even more successful if she got a boob job. Furtado didn't proceed with the surgery, but she still felt pressure to because of how famous the producer was.
"I worked with a producer once who said, ‘You should get a boob job. You’d be a knockout,'" Furtado told Metro. "Unfortunately, he made good music so I couldn’t quit. It was completely out of context, this passing thought that just came out of his mouth."
Debra Messing
Before Messing filmed a love scene in 1995's A Walk in the Clouds with Keanu Reeves, director Alfonso Arau told her she needed a nose job. "I'd never been in a film before," she told Elle. "I was doing a love scene with Keanu Reeves. We started filming, and the very famous director screamed 'Cut' and said, 'How quickly can we get a plastic surgeon in here? Her nose is ruining my movie.'"
Messing called being reduced to an "un-Hollywood nose" a "shock." "It was a shock," she said. "I was so confident coming out of graduate school with my Masters in acting. I'd studied in London and I was so well equipped with skill sets, and then to walk on set and have that happen—I was reduced to an un-Hollywood nose."
Elizabeth Banks
After being told by her first-ever acting agent to get a boob job, Banks is "thankful" she couldn't afford his advice. “The first agent I ever met in this industry told me to get a boob job,” she said at 2017's Crystal + Lucy Awards. “I was so grateful that I didn’t have enough money at the time to follow his advice. I also did not sign with him despite that.”
Arden Cho
Before she became an actor in the United States, Cho considered acting in Korea. She met with agencies, but they told her to get "work done," as in plastic surgery. “I didn’t fit the standard of beauty in Asia. They wanted me to get a lot of work done,” Cho told Mochi magazine. “Not just one or two things, I’m talking, like, 20.… Nose, eyes, hairline, lips, cheeks, jawbone, neck, legs, everything.”
CL
CL, whose real name is Chaelin. is both a successful solo singer and a member of 2NE1. But when she was starting out, many executives thought the K-pop singer's voice wasn't enough to be famous. They also thought she needed plastic surgery.
"You know, YG [Entertainment record label executives] told me to," she told Elle. "They told me to get plastic surgery before my debut. I stood up for myself and said, 'No, I'm not doing it.' Like I said before, I love CL, but I still want to be Chaelin. And if I felt like I had to change I would. But I love the natural way I look. I said no and I'm not planning to [get plastic surgery]."
Deepika Padukone
Padukone is one of Bollywood's most well-known actors. But she, too, was asked to get plastic surgery in her early career. In an interview with PinkVilla, Padukone said her "worst career advice" was when "somebody suggested plastic surgery before I started my career."
Sophia Loren
Loren is a Hollywood legend. But when she was starting out, her nose was often called "too long" and she was told by many people in the industry, including her husband, director Carlo Ponti, to get a small nose job.
"They were saying that my nose was too long and my mouth was too big," Loren told The Hollywood Reporter. "Even Carlo said, 'You know the cameramen, they say that your nose is too long. Maybe you have to touch it a little bit.' And I said, 'Listen, I don't want to touch nothing on my face because I like my face. At that time, they used to do noses like a French nose with a little tip at the end—they liked that. Can you imagine me with a nose like that?"
Chloë Grace Moretz
When she was 16, Moretz was working on a film when she walked into her dressing room and saw silicone implants for her to wear. Though the studio didn't directly ask her to get a boob job, the message was clear and Moretz considered one.
“I was, like: where did these come from?” she told Sunday Times. “Those little things were insidious. Even though you can brush them off, you still internalize them. They make you question yourself and think: Well, maybe I am unhappy with the size of my breasts.”
