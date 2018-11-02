13 Celebrities Who Were Told to Get Plastic Surgery—but Refused

Brittany Snow

In an essay for Today, Snow wrote about how she has a scar on her forehead from falling on a brick when she was 3 years old. "My sister was babysitting me and forgot she was babysitting me and then I fell and tripped and split my head open," she wrote.

When she was 8 years old and started acting, Snow was told by a woman to get plastic surgery because her scar was "distracting." She was hesitant but agreed. However, when she was in the parking lot of the plastic surgeon's office with her mom, she changed her mind, chose to keep the scar and hasn't looked back since.

"When I was little, there was a woman who told me I would never make it because the scar was right in the middle of my forehead," Snow wrote. "I think I was about 8 when the person made that comment. She told me that I needed to get plastic surgery on my face because it was distracting. My mom even took me to a plastic surgeon's office to get it removed, and I freaked out in the parking lot. I wouldn't go in. I think instinctively my 8-year-old self knew that I needed to keep it."