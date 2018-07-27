Celebrity-Approved Ways to Pull Off the Tiny Sunglasses Trend

When Kanye West sent Kim Kardashian an email on the season finale of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” to tell her that big sunglasses were out and tiny sunglasses were in, the world couldn’t help but laugh. But Kanye knew what he was talking about. Since the episode aired, tiny sunglasses have appeared on the faces of celebrities including Rihanna, Bella Hadid and Priyanka Chopra, as big sunglasses have faded into the background.

Itty-bitty sunglasses might not be for everyone (they’re definitely not the best SPF face accessory), but there’s no denying that they’re one of the most popular celebrity-favorite items right now. To inspire your teeny-tiny sunglasses look, we’ve rounded up celebrity-approved ways to pull off the trend. Check them out ahead.